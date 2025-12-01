Lynx, beavers and aurochs return to Highlands

Trees for Life is to launch a pioneering 'missing species programme' to bring back four of Scotland’s lost keystone animals – lynx, beavers, red squirrels, and modern-day aurochs – to the Scottish Highlands.

The plans aim to tackle the nature and climate emergencies while generating significant benefits for communities, including through nature tourism.

This ambitious programme will require £3.6m to fund its first five years and achieve its aims, including for detailed habitat assessments and community engagement to meet Scotland’s strict licensing requirements.

Extinction

Alongside a supporter appeal launched this month to raise an initial £25,000 to kickstart the initiative, Trees for Life is reaching out to major funders – including individuals, businesses, foundations and grant-making bodies – to help resource the ambitious new programme.

Keystone species play a vital role in healthy living ecosystems. Many such species are now fully or mostly missing from Scotland, one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries, where centuries of persecution and habitat destruction have caused localised extinctions or serious declines.

“By bringing back the forest-planting red squirrel, flood-preventing beaver, deer-managing lynx, and landscape-shaping aurochs through their modern-day descendant the tauros, we can restore nature at scale and breathe new life into the Highlands, so people and wildlife can thrive together,” said Trees for Life’s chief executive Steve Micklewright.

“Returning these four important, carefully-chosen architects of the wild is about restarting the natural engines of Scotland’s ecosystems – boosting biodiversity, climate action and local economies, and giving people the chance to discover the wonder of a wilder landscape.

"The Highlands can become a beacon of hope in the fight against extinction and wildlife loss.”

Reintroduction

Ensuring successful coexistence between wildlife and people is crucial, says Trees for Life. This includes thorough community discussions, management measures, and ensuring local people can enjoy the social and economic benefits.

Successful species reintroductions in Scotland require extensive technical work, including habitat assessments and engagement with stakeholders, meeting the standards set by NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency.

This allows nature to recover, while promoting coexistence between people and wildlife, and ensuring each species finds its rightful place.

Beavers create wetlands that support wildlife, purify water, and reduce flooding. Sometimes the species can cause issues for farmland, although these can usually be managed. Officially reintroduced to Scotland in 2009 after being hunted to extinction 400 years ago, beavers have only been restored to a few sites, and are missing from much suitable habitat.

A Trees for Life and Forestry and Land Scotland partnership project led to the historic reintroduction of beavers to Glen Affric in October. A community discussion by Trees for Life and Beaver Trust is looking at the potential for returning beavers to the Loch Ness area.