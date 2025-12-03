Millions of shoppers in the UK pick up everyday staples, including bread, fruit, vegetables, every week trusting that they are safe to eat.

But recent analysis and studies suggest that many of these products carry multiple pesticide residues whose long-term effects on human health remain poorly understood.

READ: THE DIRTY DOZEN REPORT.

According to a new analysis by Pesticide Action Network UK (PAN UK), three-quarters of fruit and a quarter of vegetables tested by the UK government contain a cocktail of pesticides.

Chemicals

Scientists detected 123 different pesticides on just 17 different types of produce examined. Among them are chemicals linked to cancer, and others known to disrupt human hormones, the systems that shape fertility and healthy development.

Grapes emerged as one of the most contaminated foods, with one single sample containing residues from 16 different pesticides.

Shoppers often hear that chemical residues remain “within safe limits”. Regulators state that staying under MRLs (maximum residue levels) is considered safe.

The rules were designed around single chemicals, assuming that each is unlikely to cause harm if applied correctly - even though we rarely just eat one.

Many scientists and campaigners argue that this system does not account for combined effects of multiple toxic chemicals consumed over the years, or even decades.

Cocktail

Nick Mole, who led the analysis for PAN UK, warns that this blind spot in regulation leaves us dangerously exposed.

“Safety limits are set for one pesticide at a time, completely ignoring the fact that it’s all too common for food to contain multiple chemicals.

"The truth is we know very little about how these chemicals interact with each other, or what this exposure to hundreds of different pesticides is doing to our health in the long term.

“We do know that pesticides can become more toxic when combined, a phenomenon known as ‘the cocktail effect’."

He concluded: "Given how high the stakes are, the government should be doing everything it can to get pesticides out of our food.”

Toxin

A new 'dirty dozen' list reveals the produce most likely to carry multiple chemicals. Grapefruit comes first, followed by grapes and limes. Each of them appears regularly in supermarket promotions celebrating freshness and wellness – yet behind the marketing, contamination is widespread.

PAN UK looked at the test results to figure out which Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs) showed up the most in our fruit and vegetables.