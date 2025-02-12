Heathrow expansion lands badly with public

Heathrow expansion is the wrong priority for the country - according to the British public.

Thomas Woldbye, the chief executive of Heathrow, announced today his intention to build new terminals and submit a formal proposal for a third runway. Rachel Reeves, the British chancellor, recently gave her backing to a new runway at Heathrow.

But two in every three people believe that the latest move from the Labour government is the wrong priority, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by Climate Outreach and Possible.

Indeed, only six per cent of people think a new runway at Heathrow it should be a priority for transport investment - coming last of all available options polled.

Voters actually support investment in our railways, with 70 per cent saying they thought upgrading the rail system was the right priority for the country.

Rachael Orr, the chief executive of Climate Outreach said: “People around the country tell us they want to protect our climate and nature - and that this can go hand in hand with making our country fairer, and people’s lives better.

“This means ensuring everyone has warmer homes, stable and affordable energy bills and viable public transport options.

“People resoundingly feel that these are the right priorities for the country right now. The chancellor should focus on what people need and want: climate-friendly upgrades to our infrastructure and homes."

Alethea Warrington, co-director at Possible, said: "It's obvious to people across the country that expanding Heathrow won't do our economy any good, but it will put our climate on course for a crash landing.

“Airport expansion is at the rock bottom of the public's priorities when it comes to investment in transport. What ordinary people want to see is investment in the day to day connectivity, like buses and trains, which actually make people's lives better while boosting the real economy.”

“The chancellor should listen to the public, scrap these economically illiterate plans, and invest in the low-carbon transport infrastructure that really makes a difference."

When asked to what extent they thought various groups would benefit from the expansion of Heathrow airport people were clear: big business and shareholders would benefit most, andtaxpayers and the average holiday maker least.

A large majority of 76 per cent of people asked thought Heathrow expansion would benefit shareholders and 63 per cent thought it would benefit big business. Yet only 16 per cent thought it would benefit taxpayers.

There was significantly more support for investment in a national scheme to insulate our homes - a policy that would reduce the use and dependence on fossil fuels, reduce bills for struggling families, and create potentially well paid and secure jobs. Indeed 68 per cent backed insulation - with 80 of of Labour voters in favour of the policy.

