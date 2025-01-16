How to get consensus at COP30

The irony of our times is that to save humanity from destroying our home, all we need to do is nothing.

We can as individuals start by making 2025 a ‘do-nothing-year’ – no fighting, no flying, no fossil fuel burning where at all possible, a year of peace and tranquillity.

Next comes the question of how we as a society reduce all our apparently essential and desirable activities so that the resources we use fit planetary boundaries.

Decision-making

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP) gatherings have shown themselves to be ineffective. COP30 is taking place in Brazil in November 2025 and represents an opportunity to do things very differently.

So let’s supplement them with an annual world citizens’ assembly, to take place prior to each COP. It would need to be quite large, with participants chosen, by sortition, from every sector across the globe.

We would invite various groups of individuals to represent those in the following six geographical sub-divisions: 1. Low-lying islands and coastal areas; 2. Indigenous peoples in still-natural habitats; 3. Arid and semi-desert zones; 4. Other areas inhabited by poor peoples, in the main from poorer countries; 5. Polar regions and finally, 6. The rest.

One huge problem which has faced all 29 COPs so far has been the question of decision-making. Majority voting was rejected.

Collective

Consensus, it was said, would be the aim; but then the veto was introduced. This is the very opposite of consensus!

This is why we have ended up with the all-night sessions and endless cups of coffee - and the ‘lowest-common-denominator’ decisions.

Many politicians failed to accept that the survival of humankind should be subject to compromise. This led to the preference for a ‘win-or-lose/veto’ methodology which can be understood as a ‘we-win-or-nobody-wins’ policy.

The art and science of sortition elections is now well developed. Accordingly, this article concentrates on how best can a group of persons come to a collective decision?

THE AGENDA

The first item is the agenda. We should allow all suggestions to be ‘on the table’ with some classified as headings, and others no doubt as sub-topics. For the sake of this exercise, let us limit the number to these ten items.

The former may therefore include: disarmament; rising sea-levels; bio-diversity; human diversity; fossil fuels; consumerism (and human rights thereto); GHG emissions; plastics; deforestation; the atmosphere.

Participants may then list these in their order of preference, according to the following rule: a person who casts only one preference gives this item one point; a person who casts two preferences gives their main concern two points, and their second choice one point; and so on. Accordingly, those who cast all 10 preferences for all 10 items give their top priority 10 points.