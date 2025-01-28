Can we slow fashion?

‘Sustainable’, ‘green’, ‘ecofriendly’, ‘made from recycled materials’ are all terms that we have now heard or seen innumerable times when shopping for clothes.

Popular brands which have been exposed for using environmentally-damaging practices suddenly use these terms to describe their clothes and the problems regarding the environment seem to disappear. We’re back to business as usual, giving into our consumerism urges that we have been so conditioned to follow.

Slow fashion (that has now become a movement itself) aims to remind people where garments come from, acknowledging the interconnectedness that people have with the natural world and promoting a more mindful way of living.

Transparent

But in order to understand why slow fashion is increasingly gaining recognition, understanding the fashion supply chain and where the problems lie is fundamental.

The fashion industry is a major contributor to global pollution, with textile consumption ranking fourth with having the highest impacts on climate after food, housing and transportation, and the demand in fashion is only continuing to rise.

However, there is now growing awareness and appreciation for the slow fashion movement as the effects of fast fashion can no longer be ignored.

The supply chain in the fashion industry refers to the whole process which includes designing, creating and selling garments. This includes the network of businesses that collaborate during the process.

Supply chains which have the most success in terms of efficiency have effective communication and are more transparent in elements such as their practices, origin of materials, environmental impact, worker conditions and fair trade.

Spin

Unfortunately this is often not the case with many clothing brands, with companies themselves being unable to comprehend their true environmental and social impacts, due to opaque supply chains that span across the world, too far for brands too see what goes on.

The production chain begins with the acquisition and extraction of raw materials, this includes materials such as linen or cotton but even elements such as hardware and dyes.

Textiles include natural or synthetic materials, natural ones coming from animals or plants and synthetic ones being man-made.

Once the materials are acquired, they go through the process of either being printed or dyed. These two initial processes - extraction and dyeing/ printing - have the potential, if not monitored appropriately, to have significant environmental impacts.

This includes using huge amounts of water and chemicals, using significant amounts of energy to spin the materials into fibre, using pesticides, and leaking harmful dyes into water ways where both people and the surrounding environment are affected.

Damage

This is an issue that extends to forests too. To maintain a certain level of production, agricultural cultivations have had to expand enormously, taking up huge portions of natural land and resources, and often replacing forests with monocultures (cultivations of a singular type of crop) that are detrimental for wildlife by depleting soil nutrients, developing soil-borne diseases and reducing the variety of plants and animals in an area.