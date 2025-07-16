Unions back fossil fuel treaty

Two more trade unions have joined calls for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty in the UK, as part of a global plan to foster international co-operation for an equitable transition from fossil fuels.

The University and College Union (UCU) and the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) join a list of trade unions representing more than 30 million workers globally, backing the call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty.

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU said: “The UCU is proud to have endorsed the call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty.

Transition

"As the UK’s largest union for university and college staff, we know that we should listen to the climate scientists – many of whom are our members – who tell us we face catastrophic climate change if we do not have a fast and fair plan to phase out fossil fuels.

“We call for governments to get together to come up with such a plan – they should listen to the scientists, not the climate change deniers and delayers.”

Sarah Woolley, general secretary of the BFAWU said: “The BFAWU recognises that climate change is a trade union issue and that workers need to be at the forefront of solutions required to transition to a fully decarbonised economy, not left behind.

“Our members bake food in industrial ovens powered by an energy system that is still powered by fossil fuels and that has to change.

Mechanism

"That is why we have endorsed the call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty to bring countries together to agree a plan to phase out fossil fuels to prevent catastrophic climate change, and make sure the voices of workers are heard at the table during the making of that plan to ensure a just and fair transition.”

Ken Penton, UK advisor to the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, said: “It is fantastic that two more UK unions have endorsed the call for governments from around the world to come together to develop a fast and fair plan to phase out fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate change.

“BFAWU and UCU members know that climate change is happening now and will have a devastating impact on working people and the communities they live in around the world if we don’t speed up the move away from climate change-causing coal, oil and gas.

"A Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is the mechanism we need to protect all our futures.”

This Author

Alan Jones is the PA industrial correspondent.