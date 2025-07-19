Pump it up

The cost of electricity must be cut so people feel the cash benefits of moving to clean tech such as heat pumps and electric vehicles, climate advisers have urged.

The independent advisory Climate Change Committee also warned that pollution from flights now outstripped the emissions from generating electricity in the UK and aviation’s climate impacts must be reflected in the cost of flying.

Continued growth in aviation emissions could put the UK climate targets at risk, and measures such as increasing the cost of flights, levies for frequent fliers or curbs on airport expansion could be needed to reduce pollution, the committee said.

Reductions

But on the ground, the move to electric cars is beginning to cut transport emissions and there has been a significant increase in tree planting – hitting the highest rate in two decades, the latest report from the committee found.

The first annual assessment since Labour came to power is “more optimistic” than last year that the Britain can meet its climate commitments, though more policy action is needed, interim chairman of the committee Piers Forster said.

This year’s progress report to Parliament by the statutory committee looks at the period from last July’s general election to May 2025.

It focuses on progress towards meeting the UK’s international pledge to cut greenhouse gases by 68 per cent on 1990 levels by 2030, on the way to cutting climate pollution to zero overall – known as net zero – by 2050.

The report said the UK has cut its emissions by more than 50 per cent since 1990, with greenhouse gases falling 2.5 per cent in 2024 in what is the 10th consecutive year of sustained reductions, excluding the pandemic years.

Poverty

Policies by the previous government are beginning to deliver, such as subsidies for heat pumps which have helped boost installations by 56 per cent in 2024, while rules to phase out sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles saw electric vehicles (EVs) make up 19.6 per cent of new car sales last year.

And since the election the Labour Government has brought in some “bold” policy decisions, the committee said, such as removing planning barriers for renewables such as onshore wind, setting out its push for clean power by 2030, and reinstating the 2030 date for the petrol and diesel car sales phaseout.

But the rollout of heat pumps and EVs – key to cutting emissions from surface transport and homes – is below where it should be and clear plans are missing for heat pumps, the committee warned.

The government has not yet tackled the high cost of electricity, which can put people off moving to electric-powered clean technology, the committee said.

While reform of the electricity market is an option, a relatively “easy thing” to do is to remove policy costs, such as renewable subsidies and levies to tackle fuel poverty, that have been put on to electricity bills rather than on to gas or into taxation, the committee’s chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said.