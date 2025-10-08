The end of the line?

Key UK fish stocks could face “imminent” collapse without action to halt overfishing, conservationists have warned.

Oceana UK has called on the British Government to set catch quotas in line with the science and save the traditional fish supper, as a report from the charity shows many fish stocks are in a perilous state.

The report reveals half the Britain’s top 10 commercial fish stocks are either at critically low levels or are being overexploited – with fishing limits set above what the science recommends for sustainable fisheries- or both.

North Sea cod, for which scientists recently recommended a “zero catch” this year to protect the stock, has been overfished to critically low levels but is still being overexploited.

Other leading fish stocks under threat include Southern North Sea edible crab populations which are critically low, while North Sea herring and North East Atlantic mackerel are being overexploited.

The conservation charity warned overfishing was “a political choice” and called for UK politicians to bring in a plan to halt it in order to secure healthy seas and the future of the fishing industry and coastal communities.

Overall, the report found that just two fifths of 105 UK commercial fish stocks that were assessed were confirmed to be in a healthy state.

The assessment, which the charity said was one of the most comprehensive since Brexit, found more than a quarter were overfished, leading to critically low populations.

And one in four were being overexploited, with current fishing quotas set at levels that are not in line with scientific advice on managing the stock to ensure healthy, sustainable populations into the future.

One in six are both overfished and overexploited, the report warned.

Along with North Sea cod, Celtic Sea cod, and herring and whiting in the Irish Sea are at critically low levels and yet are being fished with quotas set above the scientific advice.

But where the scientific advice is being followed, recovery “is possible”, Oceana UK’s executive director, Hugo Tagholm, said.

West of Scotland haddock and North Sea plaice – which have both seen catch limits set in line with the science since 2020 – both have healthy populations.

Mr Tagholm said fish stocks were a “renewable resource” which could keep going if well managed, but if not looked after would lead to the collapse of certain species.