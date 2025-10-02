Mackerel 'at very real risk of collapse'

Scientists say the fishing of mackerel should be cut by more than 70 per cent next year in the north-east Atlantic to help prevent the collapse of fish stocks.

The latest advice from the International Council for Exploration of the Sea (Ices) recommends a catch limit of 174,357 tonnes be set in 2026 for all mackerel stocks in the region and its adjacent waters.

READ: THE CATCH

READ: END OF THE LINE FOR COD?

This compares to the 755,143 tonnes that Ices estimates will be caught by the end of 2025. Ices gives advice on maximum catches that would allow stocks to continue to be fished sustainably.

Enforcement

But catch limits agreed annually between the EU and coastal countries in the region, including the UK and Norway, have consistently exceeded levels recommended by scientist.

Since 2010, mackerel quotas have been set an average 39 per cent higher than those given in the scientific advice.

Overfishing has resulted in depleting mackerel stocks in the north-east Atlantic, with Ices saying the species, and the wider fishing industry, could face long-term risks unless countries stick to recommended catch limits.

Conservationists have recently warned that while some management measures are in place in the region, enforcement remains insufficient.

Science

They also highlight the lack of a unified management plan between countries to prevent overfishing.

Erin Priddle, director of Northern Europe at the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), said: “Today’s advice is a stark warning: without urgent action, mackerel stocks are at very real risk of collapse.

“The science is clear, and now, after years of inaction, governments must put aside political deadlock and work together to agree quotas in line with scientific evidence for the long-term sustainability of this critically important species.

“The MSC has been calling for action for years, urging decision-makers to heed the science before it’s too late for this vital stock.

Breaking

“Sustainable alternatives are available, with some brands already choosing to switch, but lasting change will only come if ministers act now to safeguard the future of this iconic species and the fisheries and communities that depend on it.”

Earlier this year, the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) lowered its rating for mackerel in the latest sustainable fish guide, warning of immense pressure to the species.

The charity first took mackerel off the “best choice” list, downgrading it from green to amber, two years ago due to overfishing but this year it warned that mackerel numbers are reaching breaking point.

The PA news agency has contacted the Environment Department for comment.

This Author

Rebecca Speare-Cole is the PA sustainability reporter.