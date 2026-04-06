Blocking bottom trawling

The turquoise waters of the Gulf of Thailand hold a unique and diverse array of marine life ranging from dugongs to leatherback turtles and whale sharks.

The stunning variety of fish and crustaceans of the thousands of coral reefs have attracted divers from all over the world for decades. But it has attracted a far more dangerous thing as well. The fishing industry.

READ: THE CATCH

Near the island of Koh Ach Seh, off the coast of southern Cambodia, the overfishing was omnipresent, according to Laura Rehm of Marine Conservation Cambodia (MCC). The trawls ravaged the seabed, wiping out seagrass meadows, catching juvenile whale sharks and everything else that was in the way.

Entangle

"The ground of Koh Ach Seh, where MCC is based, was shaking every night because of the intensity of the vibrations released by the illegal trawling fleet", Rehm told The Ecologist.

Together with the Cambodian authorities and local communities, MCC managed to establish the first Marine Fisheries Management Area (MFMA) in the country around the Kep Archipelago.

But just declaring the area protected wasn't enough to deter fishing in the area, so firmer measures had to be implemented.

Under the waves they assembled hexagonal structures made of concrete blocks that are linked together, meant to damage and entangle the nets being dragged on the seafloor. And together with regular patrolling by MCC, it worked.

As Rehm put it: "Together, this combination of physical deterrents and active surveillance has led to a clear decrease in trawling activity within the Kep MFMA."

Blooming

In Tuscany on the Maremma Coast, illegal fishing also used to run rampant. The area, like the Kep MFMA, is home to lush seagrass meadows. And just like in Kep, the illegal trawling was destroying those meadows, shallows and the life within them.

Casa dei Pesci, a local organisation founded for the protection of the marine environment, decided to act.

They came up with a similar solution as the MCC and decided to sink 5-ton concrete blocks from Giannella beach to the mouth of the Ombrone River, covering more than 25 kilometres of the coastline. And yet again it worked.

"In the areas where we deployed our blocks, bottom trawling completely stopped, because trawlers risk to lose their nets", the president of Casa dei Pesci Giovanni Contardi told The Ecologist.

And what's even more important, the marine life started blooming again.

Recovery

In both Cambodia and Italy, the results speak for themselves. Even before any formal studies, it was clear that the blocks were working.

No scientific studies were done early on in the Casa dei Pesci project due to lack of funding, but in 2024 the organisation made an agreement with the University of Siena to monitor the area, and the preliminary results are very promising.