Wild landlocked salmon return to Finland

The Hiitolanjoki river, which runs amid pine forests and fields of grain from Lake Simpelejärvi in south-east Finland to Lake Ladoga in Russia, is welcoming an old friend back home. The river is teeming with wild landlocked Atlantic salmon, a fish that was until very recently extirpated from Finland.

In the early twentieth century, the local forestry industry constructed three dams in the river to power paper production. The dams blocked off the rapids of Kangaskoski, Lahnasenkoski and Ritakoski.

At the same time, they blocked most of the spawning grounds of the local salmon population on the Finnish side of the border. Additional barriers on the Russian side and a border fence made sure that the population was gone from the upper reaches of the river.

But near the turn of the millennia, the barriers from the Russian side and the border were removed and the first wild landlocked salmon in decades were seen again in Finland, below the dam in Kangaskoski.

Spurred to action the Etelä-Karjalan virkistysaluesäätiö, a local organisation for the development of nature recreation and camping, managed to secure funding from private and public funds to purchase and remove the last barriers blocking the salmon's way to their original spawning grounds.

They demolished the dam in Kangaskoski in 2021, the one in Lahnasenkoski in 2022 and the final barrier in Ritakoski in 2023. There is still one more dam higher upstream in the Juvankoski rapid, but that has always been too steep for any salmon to ascend.

The landlocked salmon (Salmo salar sebago) is a freshwater form of the normally ocean dwelling Atlantic salmon. While some of the landlocked salmon live all of their lives in streams, most of them live in large lakes and venture up streams and rivers only to spawn like their oceanic relatives.

The landlocking of Atlantic salmon has happened several times in north-east North America and northern Europe because of a variety of causes, ranging from behavioral changes to the waterways being cut off from the ocean. Some populations of landlocked salmon still have free access to the ocean but for an unknown reason they decide to remain in fresh water.

The population that spawns in Hiitolanjoki is resident to the largest lake in Europe, Lake Ladoga of Russia.

The largest lake in Finland, the nearby Lake Saimaa used to have a wild population of landlocked salmon but the damming of the rivers with their spawning grounds left the population entirely reliant on fish stocked from hatcheries, totally removing any wild populations Finland had before their current resurgence.

According to the Dam Removal Progress 2024 -report, out of the total 542 dams and other barriers removed from waterways in Europe in 2024, over a quarter were in Finland. After Finland (138) the most barriers were removed in France (128), Spain (96), Sweden (45) and the UK (28).