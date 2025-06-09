Bottom trawling like 'bulldozing national parks'

Destructive bottom trawling fishing, which involves dragging large nets along the seafloor, could be banned across more vulnerable areas of English seas under new UK Government proposals.

Marine and fisheries stakeholders are being asked to take part in a consultation on the prohibition of destructive bottom-towed fishing gear that could affect approximately 30,000 km2 across 41 marine protected areas (MPAs).

The consultation comes after Ocean With David Attenborough, released in cinemas to mark the renowned naturalist and TV presenter’s 99th birthday last month, showed new footage of a bottom trawling net blasting through silt on the seafloor and scooping up species indiscriminately.

Protections

Ariana Densham, head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, said the consultation is “ultimately a long-overdue completion of a process started by the previous government” and added that bottom-trawling in the protected sea areas is “like bulldozing national parks”.

She said: “The government should now strengthen the ban to cover all parts of our marine protected areas, and other types of destructive industrial fishing like supertrawlers and fly-shooters.

“Only this will ensure our marine ecosystems are protected in reality – not only on paper.

“The goal to protect at least 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030 is global, and while the UK must do its part at home it also has a critical role to play in protecting the high seas far from our shores.”

Tom Brook, ocean conservation specialist at WWF, said “done right, these protections can be a win for people, nature and the climate” and “this is exactly the kind of leadership we need if the UK is to deliver on its promise to protect 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030”.

Territorial

Joan Edwards, The Wildlife Trusts policy and public affairs director, hoped the consultation would see the measures introduced “rapidly to enable recovery of these sites, a win-win for both nature and the climate.”

Oceana UK executive director Hugo Tagholm described the proposals as “a golden opportunity to safeguard these vital marine sanctuaries from the most damaging fishing practices.”

He added: “If these whole-site bans are fully implemented, this could provide an invaluable and urgently needed lifeline for England’s seas, which are so crucial for wildlife and climate resilience.”

The UK is under pressure to step up marine protections as the third UN Ocean Conference begins in France on Monday. Environment Secretary Steve Reed says “urgent action” is needed to protect seabeds and nature before irreversible damage is caused.

Governments, business leaders, scientists and campaigners are gathering for the environmental summit in Nice where the spotlight will be on the commitments individual governments make to reduce the impact on their territorial waters, such as banning the damaging fishing practice of bottom trawling in MPAs.