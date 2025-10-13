A point of no return on climate

The world has reached its first climate tipping point as global warming causes widespread diebacks of warm-water coral reefs, scientists have warned.

Rising temperatures are pushing several of Earth’s systems dangerously close to thresholds beyond which their demise accelerates and the global impacts become increasingly irreversible, according to a landmark report released on Monday.

The paper, led by Professor Tim Lenton from the University of Exeter and co-authored by more than 160 scientists in 23 countries, found that warm-water coral reefs – on which nearly a billion people and a quarter of all marine life depend – are already passing their thermal tipping point.

The scientists put this threshold at 1.2C warming above pre-industrial levels but the world has now hit 1.4C, meaning the impacts of passing the tipping point are under way.

In the last two years, more than 80 per cent of the world’s reefs have been affected by the worst bleaching event on record, with corals losing their colours and turning white because of stress largely caused by high ocean temperatures.

This means that unless the planet cools, these marine ecosystems will be lost across the world, the scientists warned, before adding that small refuges may survive and must be protected.

The world is also rapidly approaching further catastrophic tipping points for ice melt, Amazon rainforest dieback and vital ocean currents as it nears the key milestone of 1.5C warming above pre-industrial levels.

However, the scientists also said momentum is building in the progress towards “positive tipping points” as countries invest and roll out green technologies that help reduce planet-heating emissions in the atmosphere, such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

They say action to trigger this shift is now the only credible route to a safe, just and sustainable future, arguing that countries must minimise temperature increases to avoid further catastrophe.

Last year, global temperatures hit an average of 1.5C – with the long-term trends putting warming at 1.4C – making it almost inevitable that the world will surpass the key threshold this decade.

With every degree of warming, the planet gets closer to tipping points that will accelerate the melting of ice sheets in regions like Greenland and West Antarctica to the point of their collapse, causing multi-metre sea level rise, the report said.

The scientists also found that the Amazon rainforest could now be at risk of passing its tipping point before the world hits 2C warming after facing two years of intense drought, driven by the warming El Nino weather phenomenon, climate change and deforestation.

And recent modelling suggests the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) – a system of ocean currents that transports heat from the tropics to the North Atlantic – faces collapse sooner than experts previously thought, and potentially this century, with the report warning that it could also reach its tipping point before 2C.