Fossil fuels 'undermine food security'

Global food systems remain largely absent from global climate discussions despite consuming 40 per cent of all petrochemicals and 15 per cent of the world’s fossil fuels.

This oversight obscures a critical reality: without rethinking how we produce, process, and consume food, meaningful progress on climate goals will remain out of reach.

As oil prices increase in the wake of escalating global conflicts, a new report from the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) delivers a stark warning: the world’s food systems are dangerously dependent on fossil fuels, and this addiction is driving both climate chaos and food insecurity.

Frontier

The report, Fuel to Fork: What will it take to get fossil fuels out of our food systems?, reveals that food systems have become Big Oil’s next big target.

A staggering 40 per cent of global petrochemicals and 15 per cent of all fossil fuels are now funnelled into agriculture and food supply chains through synthetic fertilisers, pesticides, plastic packaging, ultra-processed foods, cold storage, and transport.

“Fossil fuels are, disturbingly, the lifeblood of the food industry,” says Errol Schweizer, IPES-Food expert. “From chemical fertilisers to ultra-processed junk food, to plastic packaging, every step is fossil-fuel based.

"The industrial food system consumes 40 per cent of petrochemicals – it is now Big Oil’s key growth frontier. Yet somehow it stays off the climate radar.”

For years, the climate impact of our food systems has been clear, and today, it can no longer be overlooked.

Conflict

Food production now contributes nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, with agriculture and land-use change driving much of the damage. Forests are cleared for cattle, and vast areas are transformed into chemically intensive, resource-heavy crop systems.

With Israel-Iran tensions pushing oil prices higher, the knock-on effects on food are becoming more acute.

Food and energy markets are deeply linked, the report emphasises, and when oil prices spike, food prices quickly follow, worsening hunger and economic instability worldwide.

IPES-Food expert, Raj Patel, warns: “Tethering food to fossil fuels means tying dinner plates to oil rigs and conflict zones. When oil prices rise, so does hunger – that’s the peril of a food system addicted to fossil fuels.

"Delinking food from fossil fuels has never been more critical to stabilise food prices and ensure people can access food.”

Ecosystems

Global subsidies for coal, oil, and gas, both direct and hidden, have surged to a staggering $7 trillion, equivalent to 7.1 per cent of the world’s GDP.

This massive sum surpasses total annual government spending on education and amounts to nearly two-thirds of global healthcare expenditures.