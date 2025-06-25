Fossil fuels 'undermine food security'

Tethering food to fossil fuels means tying dinner plates to oil rigs and conflict zones.
Global food systems remain largely absent from global climate discussions despite consuming 40 per cent of all petrochemicals and 15 per cent of the world’s fossil fuels.
This oversight obscures a critical reality: without rethinking how we produce, process, and consume food, meaningful progress on climate goals will remain out of reach.
As oil prices increase in the wake of escalating global conflicts, a new report from the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) delivers a stark warning: the world’s food systems are dangerously dependent on fossil fuels, and this addiction is driving both climate chaos and food insecurity.
The report, Fuel to Fork: What will it take to get fossil fuels out of our food systems?, reveals that food systems have become Big Oil’s next big target.
A staggering 40 per cent of global petrochemicals and 15 per cent of all fossil fuels are now funnelled into agriculture and food supply chains through synthetic fertilisers, pesticides, plastic packaging, ultra-processed foods, cold storage, and transport.
“Fossil fuels are, disturbingly, the lifeblood of the food industry,” says Errol Schweizer, IPES-Food expert. “From chemical fertilisers to ultra-processed junk food, to plastic packaging, every step is fossil-fuel based.
"The industrial food system consumes 40 per cent of petrochemicals – it is now Big Oil’s key growth frontier. Yet somehow it stays off the climate radar.”
For years, the climate impact of our food systems has been clear, and today, it can no longer be overlooked.
Food production now contributes nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, with agriculture and land-use change driving much of the damage. Forests are cleared for cattle, and vast areas are transformed into chemically intensive, resource-heavy crop systems.
With Israel-Iran tensions pushing oil prices higher, the knock-on effects on food are becoming more acute.
Food and energy markets are deeply linked, the report emphasises, and when oil prices spike, food prices quickly follow, worsening hunger and economic instability worldwide.
IPES-Food expert, Raj Patel, warns: “Tethering food to fossil fuels means tying dinner plates to oil rigs and conflict zones. When oil prices rise, so does hunger – that’s the peril of a food system addicted to fossil fuels.
"Delinking food from fossil fuels has never been more critical to stabilise food prices and ensure people can access food.”
Global subsidies for coal, oil, and gas, both direct and hidden, have surged to a staggering $7 trillion, equivalent to 7.1 per cent of the world’s GDP.
This massive sum surpasses total annual government spending on education and amounts to nearly two-thirds of global healthcare expenditures.
In 2024 alone, $2 trillion was funnelled directly into fossil fuel industries, while and additional $5 trillion represents the devastating societal costs, from toxic air pollution to oil spills and widespread environmental destruction.
At the same time, nearly 90 per cent of the $540 billion in annual agriculture subsidies is driving harm, to both people and the planet.
These funds overwhelmingly support chemical-intensive commodity crop production, entrenching destructive practices. Most of this money flow through price protections and input-linked payments, locking farmers into unsustainable systems that degrade ecosystems, threaten health, and undermine long-term food security.
As industries around the world start the slow shift toward decarbonisation, the global food system is quietly doing the opposite, pushing fossil fuel demand even higher.
Major food corporations routinely deploy aggressive tactics to undermine or obstruct public health and environmental policies, replicating the same playbook fossil fuel giants have used for decades to stall climate progress.
According to the report, nearly all synthetic fertilisers and pesticides, an astonishing 99 per cent, are made from fossil fuels. Fertiliser production alone eats up a third of the world’s petrochemicals, making agriculture a major profit driver for oil and gas companies.
Global pesticide use continues to grow, having risen by 13 per cent over the past decade, and doubling since 1990, particularly in countries like China, the United States, Brazil, Thailand, and Argentina. China stands out as the world’s largest pesticide producer, responsible for one-third of global output.
Pesticides have emerged as one of the leading global drivers of biodiversity loss. Their toll on human health is just as alarming: every year, over 385 million people suffer from unintentional pesticide poisonings, resulting in 11,000 deaths and impacting nearly 44 per cent of the world’s farming population.
Moreover, the extensive use of plastics, over 10 per cent of global plastic production for food and beverage packaging, and an additional 3.5 per cent for agriculture, reveals a stark reality: the food system is a powerful but overlooked driver of Big Oil’s continued growth.
Yet, despite this heavy footprint, food systems are still largely ignored in national climate strategies and global negotiations, a dangerous blind spot that experts warn can no longer be overlooked.
The report is highly critical of so-called “climate-smart” innovations such as “blue” ammonia fertilisers, synthetic biology, and high-tech digital agriculture. These approaches, the authors argue, are energy-intensive, costly, and risk locking in fossil fuel use and agrochemicals under the guise of climate progress.
Molly Anderson, IPES-Food expert, said: “From farm to fork, we need bold action to redesign food and farming, and sever the ties to oil, gas, and coal. As COP30 approaches, the world must finally face up to this fossil fuel blind spot.
“Food systems are the major driver of oil expansion – but also a major opportunity for climate action. That starts by phasing out harmful chemicals in agriculture and investing in agroecological farming and local food supply chains – not doubling down on corporate-led tech fixes that delay real change.”
There is hope, and there are already alternatives. Agroecology, Indigenous foodways, regenerative farming, and local supply chains offer viable, fossil-free models for nourishing people and the planet.
Georgina Catacora-Vargas, IPES-Food expert, said: “Fossil fuel-free food systems are not only possible – they already exist, as the world’s Indigenous people teach us.
"By shifting from ultra-processed diets to locally sourced, diverse foods; by helping farmers step off the chemical treadmill and rebuild biological relationships; by redignifying peasant farming and care work – we can feed the world without fossil fuels.”
With COP30 in Brazil on the horizon, IPES-Food is calling on governments to phase out fossil fuel and agrochemical subsidies, cut fossil fuels from food systems, and prioritise agroecological, healthy, and resilient food systems.
The takeaway is clear: continuing to power our food system with fossil fuels is driving us toward climate chaos, economic upheaval, and deepening world hunger. We must break free from this destructive cycle. The future of our planet depends on the choices we make now.
Monica Piccinini is a regular contributor to The Ecologist and a freelance writer focused on environmental, health and human rights issues.