Can the Olympic Games be a catalyst for change?

Dramatic

For example, Belgium’s Claire Michael was hospitalized after a bacterial infection of E. coli, resulting in her team withdrawing from the mixed relay.

Bettina Fabian of Hungary "couldn’t really focus on the race" - the hurried detoxification of the Seine meant that many of the athletes had to remain intent on not swallowing the water, rather than on the medals.

While only a few of the practice sessions were given the green light, all races went ahead, perhaps indicating that the government spending was more to propagate the successes of their environmental agenda than to achieve an enduring positive impact on the Seine’s water quality.

If this project had truly been about the environmental outcomes, athletes’ welfare would have been prioritized over the attempt to brand the Seine as swimmable. Perhaps the clean-up of the Seine partook in its’ own race- against the arrival of the global media.

The swimmers remain generally divided on the Seine’s water quality. Silver medalist, Moesha Johnson, claims "it’s always going to be dramatic (in the media)",’whereas German Leonie Beck revealed she vomited ‘9 times,’ which she blames directly on the river.

Cost

However, the Paris organising committee have stated that they were ‘not aware of any established link between the illness and the Seine’s water quality,’ claiming that across all four testing points on the day, water quality had been well within thresholds established by World Aquatics.

Masked beneath the global sensation of the Paris Olympics, the government of Paris had other fish to fry.

Another, arguably more long-term motive behind the cleansing of the Seine was to revive aquatic life, which suffered to the point at which in the 1970s, only four species of fish were recorded in the city. The Olympic accelerator has ensured that there are now 36 different fish species living in the Seine.

Likewise, there has been a significant effort to restore natural conditions on the riverbank through replanting vegetation and the reintroduction of native species including salmon and eel.

On the other hand, fish were not the only visitors expected in the river. The people of Paris assert that money should have been spent on reducing the high cost of living crisis that citizens experience, which amounts to an average monthly cost of 1,226.3 euros per person.

Priority

In fact, people pledged to ‘poo en masse’ into the Seine as a form of protest against the expense, using the hashtag ‘IPooInTheSeine’.

This attempted sabotage of environmental success serves to demonstrate that the Seine may not have been the most pressing issue that the city faced: the people were willing to use their protest as self-harm, to question the imbalance of resources received by the Seine in the face of the Olympics.

This is implicative of the cultural incentive motivating this scheme- it acted as a prime opportunity to use the Olympics to advertise Paris to the world.

It could be noticed that other green schemes in Paris have become relatively small-scale in comparison to the effort that has gone into the Seine, such as a $110 million scheme in 2024 for replanting hedgerows.

If the clean-up of the Seine is not kept up after the Olympics, has the money been wasted at the expense of other high priority issues?

Scale

It should also be taken into consideration that the giant wastewater storage tank, built near Austerlitzstation, had the intention of being used as a rainwater buffer, however the fluctuating bacteria in the Seine has been the indisputable result of high levels of rainfall.

While it was undoubtably imperative to decontaminate the Seine, the lack of funding towards other environmental campaigns suggests that green policies may only be prioritized when they can be propagated under the branding of a separate issue; in this case the need for the Seine to be used for the Olympics.

If the Seine can be taken as an example, there are troubling implications for the advancement of other green agendas which do not have the same propaganda incentive.

Despite this, there could be cautious optimism about this project.

The capital of Denmark, Copenhagen, has extremely clean water quality, however as recently as 1995, the same issues as in the Seine were rampant. The government investment of around $440 million utilized overflow barriers and underground storage barriers.

Therefore, taking into consideration the scale of the investment in Paris, the long-term revival of the Seine should be possible.

Welfare

Alongside this, the several rivers in Copenhagen are much shorter than the Seine, with the longest only covering 7.5km, which suggests that for a long-term, sustainable clean-up of the Seine to be a success, the seemingly extreme expense may be unavoidable.

Pierre Rabadan, Paris’s deputy mayor for sports, has claimed that the Olympic games have acted as an ‘accelerator’ for the clean-up of the Seine, which officially began in 2016.

This raises the complication of whether the effort will be maintained now that the games are over. Will the loss of media attention have an adverse effect on the Seine?

Is there a reason that it has taken a global event for the Seine to be truly prioritised? If funding for the scheme had been more deliberately applied a few years ago, it is likely that the concern over athletes’ welfare would not have existed for the 2024 Olympics.

Benefits

Perhaps the people’s protest in Paris can tell us something about this: green issues are taken at surface level, unless a cultural incentive comes into play.

Regardless of the reasoning, it is true that Paris committed to a climate-positive Olympics: the greenest in Olympic history. Steps taken involved doubling the amount of plant-based food served at the athletes’ village, alongside the use of solar panels.

While the emissions halved from previous Olympic games, with an estimated 1.75 million tonnes of CO2 compared to Tokyo 2020’s 3.5 million tonnes, it is undeniable that this amount of pollution is unsustainable in the long-term.

It is important to remember the darker side of the Olympic games - where there is delight, celebration and goodwill for humankind, the cost is paid by our environment.

Only time will tell whether the legacy of the 2024 Paris Olympics has managed to alter the Olympics’ poor relationship with the environment: beginning with whether the Seine, and therefore the entire city’s population, benefits.

This Author

Imogen Wellings is a student at The College of Richard Collyer in Sussex. She is soon to study English literature at Warwick University with a view to career in journalism. She is particularly concerned with carbon emissions and securing funding for green policy.

The College of Richard Collyer is a sixth-form college in West Sussex whose English department has run a competition through the 2024-25 academic year in partnership with The Ecologist online, open to all upper-sixth students, to develop their journalistic skills by exploring environmental interests and concerns.