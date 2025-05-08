Parenting and the climate crisis

In an era where climate change is not a distant threat but a daily reality, the way we educate the next generation about environmental challenges is paramount.

Parenting in a Climate Crisis: A Handbook for Turning Fear into Action by Bridget Shirvell offers a timely guide for parents.

It urges them to embrace honest, age-appropriate discussions rather than sheltering children from the climate crisis. This approach supports children's emotional well-being and lays the foundation for a more informed and proactive society.

Stewardship

Shirvell’s book presents five potential climate futures, ranging from a best-case scenario—where global efforts achieve net-zero emissions by 2050—to a worst-case outlook defined by inaction and escalating disaster.

Each scenario underscores a crucial reality: our children will inherit the consequences of today’s environmental decisions. Rather than shielding them from brutal truths, Shirvell argues that early engagement and education empower children to contribute to a more sustainable future.

Drawing on her experience as an environmental reporter, Shirvell encounters firsthand the devastating effects of California wildfires. She blends personal narratives with data-driven insights.

Her analysis is a call to arms: the battle against climate change is as much about shifting societal attitudes as it is about implementing technological or political solutions.

For The Ecologist’s readers—who are deeply invested in environmental stewardship—this book serves as both a practical resource for family life and a broader commentary on the urgency of systemic change.

Empowering

The book is structured into four parts, each offering a distinct perspective on climate-conscious parenting:

Understanding emotions and finding balance in climate discussions Finding joy, happiness, and passion despite rising climate grief Tactical, action-oriented steps towards a more sustainable lifestyle How individual actions can drive systemic change and long-term impact

Ultimately, Parenting in a Climate Crisis is not just a parenting guide—it is a blueprint for embedding sustainability into the fabric of society.

As we navigate the complexities of climate policy, environmental degradation, and eco-anxiety, our conversations with our children today are crucial.

These discussions are about easing fears and empowering a generation to advocate for—and implement—the changes our world urgently needs.

This Author

Anders Lorenzen is a freelance writer focussed on climate and sustainability.

