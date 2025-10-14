Hyperscale data centres will 'turbocharge emissions'

The British Government is planning to “strip back” planning regulations in a new AI Bill that would create the automatic approval of giant data centres across the country, according to reports.

This would be a disaster in waiting for our energy security, a threat to our water resources, and a severe challenge to any ambitions we still hold for decarbonisation.

News of the planned changes came in the same week that both the IMF and the Bank of England warned of the dangers of an "AI bubble".

Incentives

The government is keen to tell us about how these new data centres will drive growth. But the reality is, any benefits from their operation for productivity growth will be minimal, and largely gobbled up by their US-based owners, not local economies.

They will create very few jobs. And the economics of the industry are such that in a few short years, these colossal investments will have depreciated far below their original construction cost.

Data centres are the backbone of the internet, processing the extraordinary volumes of information, from emails to cat videos, that make up the modern world wide web.

After years of comparatively modest growth, the arrival of 'artificial intelligence', crucially dependent on the analysis and processing of vast quantities of data, has turbocharged their use. 'Hyperscale' data centres are the very largest, consisting of 5,000 or more servers.

The companies investing in AI see size and scale as their key to commercial success, allowing more and more processing to be done. The economic incentives in the industry drive it to grab as much scale as it can, as quickly as it can.

Hyperscale

More processing requires more electricity, which accounts for part of a data centre’s resource demand. But as anyone who has used a PC laptop will know, when computer chips operate, they generate heat – and computer chips don’t work when they get too hot.

The result is that more than half of the power used in a typical modern data centre is used for its cooling system.

This has an additional problem. The fastest, most efficient cooling systems available run on water. But because the data centres are so big and because the chips get so hot, their demands for cooling system water are immense.

The figures are mindblowing: a hyperscale data centre today could require the same amount of electricity as a town of 50,000 people, and require a similar amount of water. Data centres may already be consuming 10bn litres of drinking water in the UK.

Parts of the country, like Buckinghamshire, that are already suffering from strained water supply, are the worst places to locate a new hyperscale data centre.