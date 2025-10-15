Droughtflation 'is eroding resilience'

The rising cost of food is not only the story of global inflation, but of natural degradation. This year, Britain has seen record levels of failed harvests caused by droughts and floods.

Short, shrinking harvests also explain the surge in supermarket prices. That’s why the climbing cost of everyday goods like olive oil, potatoes and coffee is best described as “drought-flation”.

To protect farmers, shoppers and supermarkets, the UK government must invest in the regeneration of British soil.

Devastating

The Bank of England warns that UK food inflation could rise by 5.5 per cent by the end of the year. For many families, this feels like yet another squeeze.

Spanish droughts have already driven the price of olive oil up by almost 90 per cent since 2022, while coffee has hit a 50-year high after poor harvests in Brazil.

These shocks are not isolated. In an interconnected system where Britain imports 40 per cent of its food, every disruption abroad filters rapidly into local price tags.

The reality is that global soils are losing their capacity to absorb water, store carbon, and sustain crops. When soils lose organic matter and become degraded, every spell of extreme weather becomes more disruptive.

This issue is both global, and local. In Britain, around 40 per cent of agricultural land is already degraded. Exacerbated by extreme weather, this has a devastating effect on yields.

Organic

This year’s AHDB harvest report shows how vulnerable British farming already is to the effects. Wheat yields averaged 7.6 t/ha, well below the ten-year average of 8.1 t/ha, while winter barley also underperformed.

The difference between a secure harvest and a poor one often comes down to whether soils can hold water in times of drought or drain it in times of excess rain. These are staple crops British farmers have been growing for generations - now they’re at risk of failure.

And it’s not just about quantity: the quality of the crops British farmers are able to grow has also taken a hit. AHDB noted that some spring barley loads saw up to 30 per cent downgraded, reducing their value and redirecting them into lower-grade markets.