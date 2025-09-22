Protesters with Greenpeace have climbed two 75-metre high chimney stacks at England’s largest gas-fired power station in Nottinghamshire.

Eight climbers scaled maintenance ladder rungs at Staythorpe Power Station, which is owned by German energy giant RWE, on Monday morning.

They have put a large banner from the gantries on display, reading: “The Great Gas Rip-Off: Now on!”

Prices

Greenpeace said the action aims to draw attention to how the wholesale price of gas, which is exposed to global shocks such as conflict and trade restrictions, is almost always the main factor in establishing the UK electricity price.

This is despite gas only generating a proportion of the country’s electricity, alongside other sources such as wind, solar and nuclear.

For example, in 2021 gas-fired power stations accounted for 43 per cent of electricity generation in Great Britain, but it set the system price for 97 per cent of the time.

This is because the energy market operates by paying all power plants running at one time the same price, which is set by the final generator that has to switch on to meet demand, often gas because it can be brought online quickly to respond to rising demand.

The UK spent an additional £90 billion on gas between 2021 and 2024 because of the spike in global prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, equating to roughly £1,300 per person in the UK, according to an analysis by the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

Heat

Greenpeace also warned that companies can earn huge profits during periods of high demand, citing an evening in January this year where two gas-fired power station owners were paid at least £12 million to supply three hours of electricity after freezing weather led to spiking market prices.

One of the protesters to climb the chimney stacks, Vincent McGoldrick, a 68-year-old former volunteer hospice driver, said: “I’m a pensioner, I shouldn’t be climbing on power stations.

“But something has to happen, something has to change. We’re all being ripped off by these greedy gas companies and it’s the poorest in society that are bearing the brunt of sky-high electricity prices.”

“Millions of families are struggling to keep the lights on or heat their homes. This has a knock-on effect on our health, our children’s education, and it’s costing the NHS millions.

Disruption

“I have six grandchildren, I want a better future for them than what’s currently on offer, I can’t just sit by and do nothing.”

Lily-Rose Ellis, Greenpeace UK campaigner, said: “Right across the country, people are struggling to pay their bills, while the gas giants running our power stations rake in huge profits.

“The government could stop this today, by ending the system that lets expensive gas set electricity prices. By taking control of our energy system we can lower bills, help tackle climate change, and make sure our power works for people, not for corporate greed.”

The campaigners said they chose to stage the action at a time of ample energy supply to minimise disruption, adding that the climbers will only stay on the chimney stacks for no longer than necessary to raise awareness over gas’ role in electricity prices.

Shield

It comes after Greenpeace published a report earlier this month in which is modelled a scenario where the Government would stop gas power plants being able to sell power on the open market.

Instead, gas-fired power plants could providing a “strategic reserve of electricity” sold at an agreed price, whenever it is needed to help meet surging demand.

The campaign group estimated that this scenario could save households and businesses £5.1 billion a year on their energy bills and shield them from gas price volatility, as seen during the recent energy crisis.

PA has contacted the Energy Department and RWE for comment.

This Author

Rebecca Speare-Cole is the PA sustainability reporter.