A century of Woodcraft Folk

Woodcraft Folk has been at the heart of environmentally and politically-engaged British youth work for decades. And now the oldest co-educational youth movement in the country is turning a hundred.

They were the largest secular supporters of the Kindertransport and stood up for the rights of queer youth workers even as homophobic funders withdrew grants.

Their child members have campaigned for rights of refugees and asylum seekers, and against the invasion of Iraq.

Vandals

Their founding focus on sustainability, youth empowerment, and inclusive mixed sex education have set a precedent that many larger children's organizations now emulate.

The history of Woodcraft Folk starts with vandalism. In 1902 the home of South Shields-born naturalist Ernest Thomson Seton, was damaged by local schoolchildren.

Realising the vandals were not malicious but simply bored, Seton set up a youth club to better occupy their time based around wilderness survival skills and the appreciation of nature — a synthesis he christened “woodcraft”.

Inspired by Seton’s club, Lieutenant-General Robert Baden-Powell, launched a boys-only version mixing in Christian and military ideas from his time in the Boer War.

Scouts grew phenomenally. But following the horrors of the first world war many became uneasy with its overt links to the army and broke away to establish less militaristic alternatives — including Woodcraft Folk.

Formative

The first group began meeting in 1925 in South London. From day one the embryonic charity was very different to its establishment predecessor: co-educational, democratic, internationalist, eco-conscious and alert to the deep inequalities then facing inner city children.

Co-founder Leslie Paul set out the organisation’s tactic of taking working class children into nature to pitch big camps run along co-operative principles — in his 1938 book The Republic of Children.

The idea was to model a more sustainable and equal society, equipping young people with the skills and knowledge to become active citizens. “We are a movement seeking social change” Paul wrote. “We are training children from a new world.”

As the organisation grew it produced some remarkable alumni. Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, ITV political editor Robert Peston, pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and poet Michael Rosen all spent formative years in Woodcraft Folk.