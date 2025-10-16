A primatologist inter pares

She was bold and brave, an important inspiration to women wishing to enter science.
One of the world's most significant animal allies has died, aged 91. Dame Jane Goodall was a primatologist, activist, ethologist, humanitarian, conservationist, climate change campaigner, and an inspiration to countless.
As a founder of many ecological and environmental initiatives, she worked tirelessly right up until she died in her sleep in California.
A determined, energetic, informed, brave and generous spirit, Goodall was born to raise awareness. This began with her pioneering studies, in situ, in Gombe, Africa, with one of the great apes, the chimpanzee.
Observing
And it started a continuum of activism which spanned seven decades and came full circle to the present day and saw her focus on the the ecological plight and protection of the planet, people, and the wider natural world, and ways we can work together, as human animals to help all animals.
Farwiza Farhan is the founder of the HAkA nature conservation NGO in Indonesia and a 2016 Whitley Award recipient. I spoke with her at the recent People for Planet Summit organised by the Whitley Wildlife Foundation.
She was among the last people to speak with Goodall. She told The Ecologist: "I grew up with heroes like Dr Jane Goodall. Prior to my being acknowledged on the cover of TIME magazine, I never had an opportunity to meet her in person.
"When I saw the magazine cover and learnt that Jane Goodall was the one who wrote about me, I was elated, honoured and filled with so much joy. Since then I have had the privilege to work alongside her at Planetary Guardians, and to get to know her personally. It never ceases to amaze me that her persistence and resilience continued to inspire us until her very last day."
In 1960, Goodall arrived in Gombe for the first time, where her independent approach to observing chimps, one of our closest living relatives, has subsequently become legendary.
Voiceless
She was a young British woman working mostly alone, in the harsh conditions of the African Bush. And, operating in an era and in a scientific discipline dominated by men.
Her observations led to an understanding of chimpanzee behaviour and critically documented their complex relationships. Her ground-breaking discovery was that chimpanzees use tools, an observation that has been credited with "redefining what it means to be human."
An empathetic approach to her studies was ridiculed and challenged by the wider scientific community.
However, an incident with a chimp who had lost his ear after a fight resulted in an ancient, non-verbal response of empathy between the chimp and Goodall. Gestural communication is an observational area now widely attributed to Goodall.
With accolades aplenty, she was adored and admired by people from all walks of life, which became her weapon. She was a single voice who spoke to and for many, and most especially, the voiceless.
She was bold and brave, an important inspiration to women wishing to enter science.
Nervous
She never preached or enforced, and instead coaxed, with calm confidence, informed by a wealth of experience.
In 2002, she became a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and a selection of other awards included the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science, Japan's prestigious Kyoto Prize, the Ghandi-King Award for Nonviolence, the Medal of Tanzania, and the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement.
In addition, she has been recognised by local governments, educational establishments, and charities around the world.
Tributes have been constant and fullsome, ranging from president to person on the street. Leonardo DiCaprio, the environmental activist and actor, cited her as his hero. Les Ward, chairman of the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalitions (IAWPC), stating: "Jane was more than a conservationist, she was a beacon of compassion for all life."
Personally, at an early point in my work as a radio journalist and anthropologist, I interviewed Goodall at a wildlife conference in California, and given her hero status, I was nervous yet bold, and dropped some clunker questions.
Brave
Goodall was quick to respond and could have harshly 'put me in my place' but instead, her sense of playfulness allowed me an opportunity for greater self-awareness.
We bonded over stories of determination and solo travels - as women - in harsh conditions with an intent to aid animals and the environment.
A personal concern of mine was too much emphasis was being given to aiding animals close to us genetically. I was heartened to hear her relay stories of her Roots n Shoots programme. Its ethos is to provide opportunities for new generations and communities working locally and, crucially, to encourage kindness to all life.
Goodall wrote and spoke selflessly with such conviction that she remains an inspiration to many, most especially women.
But it's naturalist and activist, Chris Packham's tribute, which best captures her spirit: "Goodall was a Do-It- Yourselfer and broke down barriers and wasn't interested in broken or outdated conventions in science. She was bold and brave, an important inspiration to women wishing to enter science."
This Author
Wendyrosie Scott is an anthropologist and journalist focusing on art and design, lifestyle, festivals and creative communities - where the natural and cultural worlds act in positive partnership.