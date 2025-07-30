Climate activism - a love story

Veteran environmental campaigner Jonathon Porritt has co-created a book with young protestors from Just Stop Oil aimed at changing the minds of the "sceptical and uncommitted".

Porritt said that he wanted to overturn the "demonising caricatures" of JSO campaigners used by the right-wing media by giving them the chance to express their voices, fears and dreams directly with a book.

Just Stop Oil stopped active campaigning in March 2025. The book explains the campaigners’ frustration at the failure of politicians to listen to scientists, and why they ultimately chose civil disobedience.

Love, Anger and Betrayal: Just Stop Oil’s Young Climate Campaigners is released on 24 July.

To maximise the impact of the book, Porritt is urging readers to buy two copies of the book directly from him, for which they will receive a third free to give to friends, colleagues and family members who need persuading.

“Most books about the climate are read by people who already care — we're hoping you can help us break out of that particular climate bubble," Porritt said.

"This means getting the book into the hands of as many sceptical and uncommitted people as possible.”

“This is such a crucial time for the climate movement in the UK. All 27 of us are hoping Love, Anger & Betrayal can have a truly positive impact – and you can really help with that.”

Jonathon Porritt is co-Founder of international sustainability non-profit Forum for the Future, director of Friends of the Earth and co-chair of the Green Party.

Catherine Early is a freelance environmental journalist and chief reporter for The Ecologist. Find her on Bluesky @catearly.bsky.social.