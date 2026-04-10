Death knell for 'forgotten forests'

England is “running out of time” to rescue nature-rich ancient woodlands buried under 20th century tree plantations, conservationists have warned.

The Woodland Trust warns the British Government is falling far short of targets to restore planted ancient woodlands by 2030, with almost no woods on private land being restored in the last few years.

The charity says it is the “last chance” for what it describes as the country’s forgotten forests: long-standing native woodlands that were clear-felled or poisoned after the Second World War to make way for monoculture plantations of trees such as conifers for timber.

Ancient

The original “amazing and irreplaceable” ecosystem of soils and seeds, as well as fragments of native woodland plants and trees, is still hanging on, the Woodland Trust’s lead on forestry policy Nick Phillips said.

And with almost all plantations reaching maturity and ready to be harvested for timber, there is now a choice between clear-felling and replanting them and losing the native woodlands forever, or taking action to restore them.

In Penn Wood, Buckinghamshire, the Woodland Trust is showing how it is possible to restore planted ancient woodlands to allow native species to thrive once more.

An ancient woodland with conifer plantations and beech grown for a once-thriving local furniture industry, Penn Wood was rescued from being turned into a golf course at the turn of the century.

Some 70 per cent of the site is in planted ancient woodland restoration, most of which was in a “critical condition” when first surveyed, with no light getting to the forest floor and large broadleaf trees hemmed in with softwood trees, according to site manager George Griffiths.

Lichen-covered

It is being restored with “continuous cover forestry” in which plantation trees are periodically thinned to allow light and space into the woodland, enabling native saplings to grow, mature trees to spread and forest floor plants to spring up.

“It protects the forest floor and the soils, by not completely getting rid of what’s there and having nothing there,” Mr Griffiths said.

With this regime, he added, “we’re letting nature take its course”.

Young native birches are growing up between large moss- and lichen-covered oaks and in the early spring, a swathe of green across the woodland floor heralds the return of bluebells that will flower in a month or so.

Some 40 per cent of England’s remaining ancient woodlands – which now cover just 2.5 per cent of the country – are classed as “planted ancient woodlands”, Mr Phillips said.

Turning-point

And almost half of England’s now-rare rainforest habitat, once found widely across western areas, is planted ancient woodland, he said.

The Government has a target to restore the majority of plantation on ancient woodland sites to native woodland by 2030, a third of which is found on public land while the rest is privately owned.