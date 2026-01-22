Sana'a under siege

Desecration is the cruel act of stripping away something’s sacred essence, a heartless violation that mocks or destroys what a person or community holds as holy. This is the pain Sana'a endured, her cherished sanctity torn apart with contempt.

Sana'a is the capital city of Yemen. Sana’a is born from legend and shaped by the hands of ancient builders. It is situated at the western foot of Mount Nuqum, at an elevation of more than 7,200 feet (2,200 metres) above sea level, in the western part of the country.

The city’s name means 'fortified place'. Sana'a has been the chief economic, political, and religious centre of the Yemen Highlands for many centuries.

Blessings

Early Arab and Islamic historians attribute its foundation to Shem, the son of Noah, a figure whose name became closely linked with the city’s origins. Whether myth or memory, the story reflects how deeply Sana’a is rooted in human imagination.

Over centuries, the city developed a unique architectural identity: tower-like houses built from baked brick and rammed earth, adorned with white gypsum patterns and stained-glass qamariyyah windows glowing like jewels at sunset.

In 1986, UNESCO inscribed the Old City of Sana’a on the World Heritage List, calling it “an outstanding example of a traditional human settlement… that has preserved its appearance and character for more than 2,500 years.”

Travellers throughout history have been captivated by Sana’a’s beauty. The Danish explorer Carsten Niebuhr wrote in 1763: “Sana'a is a delightful highland city; its air is pure, and its houses rise in astonishing beauty.”

Historic Ottoman records once praised the fertility of Sana’a’s surrounding valleys, noting: “Its land, once touched by rain, produces blessings without hesitation.” But war, drought, and unchecked urban expansion have consumed these once-green landscapes.

Near-collapse

But today, the city once called “a paradise on the mountain plateau” stands at the edge of environmental collapse. Sana’a has been under siege physically, economically, and ecologically since war began in September 2014. Its water, land, and fragile ecosystems are breaking under the pressure.

Terraces that once formed green geometric patterns along the mountain slopes now crumble or lie abandoned. The land mirrors the people: exhausted, waiting for relief that rarely comes.

Even before the war, Sana’a was considered one of the most water-stressed cities on Earth. However, the conflict has escalated a crisis into a catastrophe.

Groundwater levels in Sana’a Basin were dropping at an unprecedented rate of six to eight meters per year. More than 385,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition and are fighting for their lives.

UNICEF has reported a lack of consistent access to safe water due to fuel shortages, damaged pumps, and the near-collapse of municipal infrastructure. It concluded: "Sana’a faces the possibility of running out of economically viable groundwater within decades.”