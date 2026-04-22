MPs demand end to tax havens for oil

Three MPs from across the progressive political parties have demanded action from the British Government after The Ecologist revealed that the British territory Bermuda is at the centre of worldwide oil industry tax dodging.

The Labour MP Clive Lewis responded to revelations published here by submitting a motion to Parliament, calling on the Foreign Office to launch an investigation into how it can stop British territories being used by the oil industry to shield the record profits they are receiving as result of Iran war oil price hikes from tax.

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The investigation has been co-published by The Ecologist, the Byline Times and the Abolish Westminster newsletter and has revealed, among other things, that Bermuda is at the centre of the global oil industry’s tax avoidance strategy.

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Symptomatic

The report showed that the British Overseas Territory hosts the headquarters of three of the world’s top ten oil drilling contractors, four of the world’s ten biggest oil tanker companies, Shell and Chevron offices, and the in-house insurance provider for Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company.

Research by Global Witness shows that the world’s top 100 oil and gas companies banked more than $30m every hour in unearned profit in the first month of the US-Israeli war in Iran, as a result of soaring prices. As our investigation confirmed, many of those companies use British territories to avoid tax on these profits.

Mr Lewis, the MP for Norwich South, said: “Rachel Reeves will introduce some kind of windfall tax - under pressure, because of war profits. What that is, is a smoke screen. She’s saying ‘I will deal with the symptoms, not the structural causes’.

“Increasingly, people are beginning to see this - unless we begin to address what is, in reality, an industrialised tax avoidance scheme, we will never get to grips with the climate crisis or inequality in this country.”

If such a windfall tax is introduced, he said, it “will have been agreed with the oil companies” in advance. “Where is the structural tax reform? Where is the closing down of British tax havens? This is symptomatic of the wider crisis - an extractive economic system which has run its course.”