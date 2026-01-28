An orca calf was born at Loro Parque on 31 March 2025. His name is Teno. He is the youngest captive orca on Earth.

He is an animal adapted for life in the ocean. Instead he was born inside a tank, because even after SeaWorld ended its breeding program, the machinery of captivity found ways to continue.

Loro Parque called his birth a celebration. It is not. A calf born in captivity is a sign that the machinery is still operating.

Acquired

To understand why Teno exists at all, we must return to the moment the system found its loophole.

In 2010, a young orca was found alone off the Dutch coast. She was dehydrated. She was named Morgan. Her rescue permit allowed one thing: rehabilitate her and return her to the sea.

A release site existed: a cold-water cove identified by specialists as suitable for rehabilitation and possible release. She was never sent.

Instead, the young orca remained alone in a small tank at the Dolfinarium Harderwijk for eighteen months. During that time, her status shifted from “releasable” to “unlikely to survive.” A committee was convened to assess whether her original pod could be located, but its conclusion has been the subject of debate among orca specialists.

Once in the Canary Islands, the park’s owner called Morgan a “donation from nature” and a “new bloodline”. These words showed the truth: she had not been rescued, but acquired.

Vocalisations

Morgan’s first calf was born in September 2018. Her name was Ula. Her father, Keto, was a SeaWorld-linked male who had already killed a trainer and came from the same breeding network as Tilikum.

Morgan’s pregnancy became an international controversy that to this day has never settled: animal-welfare groups argued that breeding violated the conditions of her transfer and the purpose of her rescue. Loro Parque claimed it was Morgan’s “natural right to breed”, that pregnancy occurred “through the gate” in an unlit area with no CCTV.

In a modern facility, unseen is never accidental: if breeding is not monitored, it is because monitoring is not wanted. “Unpreventable” is the line when prevention serves no one but the whale.

Ula did not remain with Morgan. In captive facilities, early separation between mothers and calves has been documented for decades, often for management or husbandry reasons.

In the wild, an orca calf stays with its mother for life. The loss of that bond in captivity remains one of the most contested practices in the industry.