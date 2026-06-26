The heat is on

We increasingly need to learn how to cope with extreme heat, beyond the trite representation in the media of heatwaves as an opportunity for a trip to the beach.

A combination of climate change and an impending monster El Niño, which is expected to intensify over the course of the year, means we need to consider how we might adapt to the various dangers that lie ahead in the years to come.

Heat stress remains the deadliest weather-related threat globally, causing more fatalities than floods, storms, or other extreme weather events. Heatwaves have wide-ranging impacts on public health, society, the economy, and critical infrastructure.

Exhaustion

During periods of extreme heat, the body is forced to work harder to maintain a stable core temperature, placing significant strain on the cardiovascular, digestive, and respiratory systems.

Those most at risk include older adults, infants, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, including diabetes, kidney disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

The stress on those with these ailments is exacerbated by the fact that some drugs become less effective at high temperatures, particularly for people taking multiple medicines.

These conditions inevitably lead to substantial increases in excess mortality. There were an estimated 2,803 to 3,271 excess deaths across England and Wales during the record-breaking summer of 2022, when temperatures in the UK exceeded 40°C.

At the same time, healthcare services face mounting pressure as cases of heat exhaustion, dehydration, and other heat-related emergencies increase, resulting in higher rates of hospital admission.

Violence

In the longer term, climate change may also contribute to the northward spread of disease vectors, increasing the potential for tropical diseases such as malaria, Zika virus, and dengue fever to emerge in regions where they have historically been absent.

We also need to consider the implications of wet-bulb temperatures – conditions in which temperatures become so high and humidity so intense that sweating can no longer cool the body effectively. Under such circumstances, death can occur rapidly.

Beyond physical health, extreme heat also affects mental well-being and behaviour.

Elevated temperatures can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to irritability, heightened anxiety, reduced emotional resilience, and an overall decline in mental health. Research has also linked hotter weather to increases in aggressive behaviour and violent crime.