UK should avoid rush to air-con as temperatures rise

The UK needs coordinated plans to stop a rush for air conditioning as temperatures rise, experts say.

Overheating is already a problem in UK homes, resulting in increasing levels of discomfort, illness and death.

In a new policy brief, University of Exeter researchers warn that – without intervention from policymakers – many more UK households will opt for air-con.

Passive-first

This would lead to more carbon emissions, create new challenges for the energy system, and increase inequality.

The researchers call for a “passive-first” approach to keep people cool, and make five key recommendations to reduce risks and support action.

“In temperate countries like the UK, buildings have largely been built to retain warmth in winter rather than keep out the heat,” said Richard Hoggett, from the University of Exeter.

“Already in an average summer, around 20 per cent of homes in England experience overheating.

“Risks are currently higher in London and the South East, but all regions of the UK will need to adapt.

Ventilation

“Recent research on the 2022 heatwaves highlights that the country is currently ill-prepared for future extreme heat events.”

Dr Richard Lowes, of the University of Exeter and NGO the Regulatory Assistance Project, added: “Policymakers need a plan to keep the UK cool sustainably: supporting people to avoid unnecessary air conditioning, improving available products, and creating initiatives to help manage cooling loads within the energy system.

“The priority must be a passive-first approach, with information and support, alongside improvements to building regulations and planning – as existing homes are the main challenge.

“The UK has committed to producing a national cooling action plan by 2026, and we must now act quickly to deliver this and protect people from the many negative effects of overheating in homes.”

Passive cooling options include good insulation balanced with effective ventilation, and wider measures such as shading, reflective surfaces, cool roofs, and local “green and blue spaces” such as parks, trees and lakes.

The five key recommendations are:

Act quickly and comprehensively: There is a “window of opportunity” to shape the future of cooling in UK homes, before overheating worsens and the domestic cooling market becomes established. Without action, air-con could become the new normal – creating unnecessary emissions and making it harder to decarbonise homes and the energy system. People should be supported to take a passive-first approach.

Seek synergies: Reframing the challenge as “thermal comfort and health” would help break down existing policy silos and support higher visibility across government departments. “Quick wins” are available by integrating overheating and cooling into existing programmes that support decarbonisation in homes.