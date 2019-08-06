Support the Woodmeadow Trust

This summer the Woodmeadow Trust is running a campaign to raise the funds it needs to be able to continue delivering its vital outdoor education work, events, and activities at its acclaimed Three Hagges Woodmeadow, just off the A19 between Selby and York.

Aiming to raise £2,000, the fundraiser will run until Saturday 31 August 2019.

The Trust is looking to raise this money to buy equipment including an outdoor sink, an outdoor whiteboard, sweep nets, pond nets and trays, specimen tubes, firebuckets, camping equipment, and microscopes.

Sense of wonder

The much-needed equipment will allow the Trust to continue its community outreach work – allowing those of all ages to engage with wildlife and learn about the natural world around them.

This equipment will hugely benefit the wide range of events the Trust holds, and will help to meet the growing demands of the Trust’s highly successful outdoor education programme.

Rosalind Forbes Adam, chair of the Woodmeadow Trust, said: “We have had great comments from pupils who have come to our woodmeadow this year. One 11 year old said he was 'Speechless! It was the best day ever.'

“Our Education Officer Amber Botham is bringing in so many children and offering them a wealth of opportunities, including pond dipping, insect hunts, wildflower identification, firemaking – and even survival tactics on a desert island!

"It is joyful to see a young person’s sense of wonder opening up. If the young can discover an appreciation of nature early on, they will get much more from it in their future lives.

‘”The equipment we are asking for will enable us to create the best programme possible.”

This Article

This article is based on a press release from the Woodmeadow Trust. The JustGiving page for the fundraiser can be visited here.