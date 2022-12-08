Cumbria mine approval 'an appalling decision'

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove has provoked anger from environmental campaigners by approving a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria.

He granted planning permission for what would be the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.

Metallurgical

Friends of the Earth described it as an “appalling decision” that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing Russian coal.

Supporters of the coking coal mine on the edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria, which is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tones per year, say it will create around 500 jobs.

DLUHC said Mr Gove “agreed to grant planning permission for a new metallurgical coal mine in Cumbria as recommended by the independent planning inspector”.

“This coal will be used for the production of steel and would otherwise need to be imported. It will not be used for power generation,” a statement read.

“The mine seeks to be net zero in its operations and is expected to contribute to local employment and the wider economy.”

Lobbied

Conservative peer Lord Deben, chairman of the Climate Change Committee which advises the UK Government, condemned the decision as undermining UK efforts to reach net zero.

“The UK’s hard-fought global influence on climate is diminished by today’s decision,” he said.

He said it also “sends entirely the wrong signal to other countries about the UK’s climate priorities”

Labour shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said it is “no solution to the energy crisis, it does not offer secure, long-term jobs, and it marks this government giving up on all pretence of climate leadership”.

“Waving this mine through further cements Rishi Sunak as an out of date fossil fuel PM in a renewable age,” the MP said.

The decision comes a little over a year after the UK hosted the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, where it lobbied other countries to “consign coal to history”.

Neutral

The move also threatens to anger some Conservative MPs, with former cabinet minister Alok Sharma among those who have pleaded for the mine to be blocked.

Mr Sharma, who was Cop26 president, warned at the weekend that it would “not only be a backward step for UK climate action but also damage the UK’s hard-won international reputation”.

On Wednesday, Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth said: “Approving this mine is a misguided and deeply damaging mistake that flies in the face of all the evidence.

“The mine isn’t needed, will add to global climate emissions, and won’t replace Russian coal.”