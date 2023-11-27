Climate action at work made easy

A new free app has been launched to help employees demand more and do more on climate at work.

Hurd presents workers with an opportunity to anonymously rate their company’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis, share success stories from their workplace, and use the platform’s e-learning resources to help them do more in their job.

According to a recent study by Kite Insights, 83 per cent of employees say they want to act on climate at work, and 70 per cent say the ability to act on climate at work is important to their motivation and well-being.

Hurd is designed to help employees connect their passion for contributing to the climate crisis to their jobs. It is available on three platforms – Apple, Android and online.

Sophie Lambin, founder of Hurd, said: “With Hurd, we want to focus on people as the ultimate force behind the potential to unlock positive tipping points.

“People and their willingness and ability to act at work is still untapped. Let’s give people the voice, the tools and the network to contribute to shifting the whole system faster and in a way that is inclusive.”

Hurd provides a Climate Empowerment Score for every organisation, which measures how ready an organisation's employees feel they are to act on climate.

The score is calculated by frequently asking users three quick but different questions. The questions assess their understanding of (‘Head’), their connection to (‘Heart’) and their ability to act on (‘Hands’) climate at work.

Every question in the app contributes to one of these three scores, and, ultimately, the Climate Empowerment Score.

The score will also act as a useful tool for job seekers who are looking to work for companies where they act on climate.

They will hear directly from current employees about what their employer is really doing to tackle the climate crisis and what it means for their jobs.

Mike Fenna, chief technology officer at Hurd, said: “Hurd is a bit like Glassdoor for climate – it amplifies employee voices and improves transparency to help celebrate the best performing organisations, and to help others learn from them.

“However, whereas Glassdoor takes a ‘once and done’ approach, Hurd takes a ‘little and often’ approach, building up an ever-evolving, and eventually comprehensive picture of the user’s experience of their ability to act on climate at work.”

Hurd understands that employees have limited time within their job responsibilities to take on climate action and offers micro-learning lessons that provide essential knowledge in around five minutes.

The first lessons include how people can assess their organisation’s climate action, and also a series of lessons focused on different job roles, explaining what part to play they each have to help with the climate crisis, for example: ‘I’m in HR – what can I do?’.

Sophie added: “We want to make climate action at work easy; that means helping everyone understand how different jobs – from the warehouse to the boardroom – can have an impact on climate change.

"People are passionate about doing the right thing for the climate and we are here to help guide them to the actions they can take at work.”

Ruby Harbour is a freelance journalist.