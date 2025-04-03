Faith in a fossil fuel free future

Faith leaders from across the UK have penned a joint open letter to the British Government calling for action towards a global treaty that will bring an end to fossil fuels.

The signatories represent a wide range of faith groups, and include Kamran Shezad, director of the Islamic Foundation for Ecology and Environmental Sciences, Avnish Thakrar of Hindu Climate Action, Right Reverend John Arnold who is the Bishop of Salford, Naomi Verber the executive director of EcoJudaism and also Jamie Cresswell, the director of the Centre for Applied Buddhism.

“As faith leaders, we believe that taking action for a fair and well-managed transition to renewable energy - one which uses the gargantuan profits of the fossil fuel industry to fund a fairer future for all - is a moral imperative for any responsible government,” the letter stated.

Spearheaded

Dr Shannon Shah, director of Faith for the Climate, and one of the signatories said: “For many people of faith, the wanton extraction of the earth's natural resources and the ruthless exploitation of communities and ecosystems is an immense moral wrong.

“To address this moral wrong, our faiths compel us to work holistically for equity, justice, and planetary repair - core ingredients of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. This is why we call upon the UK Government to have the moral courage and ethical vision to endorse the Treaty.”

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty is a global agreement which is being spearheaded by climate vulnerable Pacific island states. It calls for a fast, fair and funded end to the use of fossil fuels around the world, and for governments to coordinate to bring forward a globally just transition.

The treaty has already been endorsed by 16 national governments globally. British cities including Birmingham, Glasgow and London have backed calls for the treaty.

Trade unions have also backed the call for the treaty. Public Services International (PSI), a global network accounting for 700 trade unions representing 30 million workers in 154 countries, supports the campaign. In Britain, UNISON, the country's largest union, has also backed the treaty.

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from Faith for the Climate.