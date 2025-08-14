Indigenous solutions for the cost of living crisis

Families around the world are being forced to turn to the cheapest available food as climate extremes impact agriculture and exacerbate food price inflation – often at the expense of nutrition.

Those already facing the highest risks of food insecurity and malnutrition in low-income countries are bearing the brunt of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Since 2020, food price inflation has outpaced overall inflation, according to the UN’s latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report. By May of 2023, food price inflation in developing countries had risen by as much as 30 per cent.

Sovereignty

At the same time, overseas development assistance has declined and governments worldwide face continued economic pressures. These interconnected crises mean resource efficiency is no longer optional – it's essential for adaptation and survival.

Families and communities are being forced to do more with less, and governments are looking to optimise budgets, including development aid.

Important lessons can be found in Indigenous wisdom at this time, knowledge that is rooted in principles of circularity, regeneration and stewardship.

When it comes to making best use of available resources, Indigenous knowledge and practices offer sustainable approaches to meet demand for healthy, nutritious foods that do not cost the Earth.

Ecuador is a testament to the positive impact of Indigenous-led food systems. The indigenous populations from various nationalities and cultures have been key to the constitution's recognition of food sovereignty as a national priority.

Malnutrition

This framework explicitly values the fundamental role of Indigenous food systems in providing access to healthy, diverse, and culturally appropriate foods.

From providing fresh school meals to restoring biodiversity and strengthening farmer livelihoods, Indigenous communities are the frontline of sustainable food systems.