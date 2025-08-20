Seeds of resistance

Najah Hussein Abroush runs her fingers through a fistful of dry soil outside her home in Boraz, a village nestled along the Euphrates River near the Turkish border.

The earth crumbles in her palm. “Since the war began, our trees and crops haven’t been the same,” says the 45-year-old farmer. “The land is polluted—probably from the airstrikes, bombs, and drones.”

For generations, these wide-open plains fed the region and stood as one of the cradles of agriculture.

Dreams

But after 13 years of civil war, compounded by a centralised agricultural model imposed by the Assad regime (1971–2024), local seed varieties have all but vanished.

Before the war, Najah and her neighbours would save seeds from one harvest to plant the next. But displacement during the ISIS occupation in 2014, followed by a return to degraded soil in 2015, changed everything.

“We had to buy imported seeds. They were low quality and destroyed the network of seed exchanges between farmers,” she explains.

Now, faced with severe drought, salinised groundwater, and failing crops, Najah has doubled her use of fertiliser compared to a decade ago—without better yields.

“It’s never enough,” she says, eyes scanning her barren field. What she dreams of is simple: “Real seeds. Native ones. And water.”

De-escalation

But in northeastern Syria, even water has become a weapon.

Local authorities accuse Turkey of restricting the flow of the Euphrates through upstream dams. In late 2024, Turkish airstrikes damaged the Tishrin Dam's power generators, cutting off water and electricity for hundreds of thousands.

In January 2025, Turkish drones targeted a protest near the dam, killing at least 20 civilians and injuring 200 more—an attack Human Rights Watch described as an “apparent war crime.”

Though a fragile political agreement later allowed civilians to return and brought limited de-escalation, the damage—both environmental and human—is deep.

Yet, in the face of devastation, new initiatives are taking root.

Reclaiming

More than 30 kilometres from Boraz, in the town of Kobane—once a symbol of resistance against ISIS—a reforestation nursery now flourishes on a hillside near the Turkish border wall.

Managed by the Environment Bureau of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), it grows more than 100,000 trees and flowering plants.