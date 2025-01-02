Carbon omissions

Fossil fuel companies including BP and Shell are taking advantage of misunderstood terminology by promising to deliver "net zero operations" while still drilling, refining and selling ever more fossil fuels, according to sustainability consultancy firm Eight Versa.

Even though "net zero" as a definition includes what is called Scope 3 emissions - the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by the reporting organisation - large oil companies are using the term as a claim regarding only Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Companies such as BP and Shell are therefore manipulating the term net zero by adding ‘operations’ and thereby creating the new term ‘net zero operations’. This new phrase is then used as a marketing tool. The widely recognised term that should, according to accepted standards, be used by these companies for Scope 1 and 2 alone is ‘carbon neutral’.

Carbon neutral is, according to the Carbon Trust, generally defined as "condition in which during a specified period there has been no net increase in the global emission of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere as a result of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the subject during the same period."

In simple terms, any company can achieve seemingly massive reductions, and offset the remaining emissions through carbon credits. In fact, only as little as 0.01 per cent reductions are required for an official ‘Carbon Neutral’ rating, as long as the rest of the emissions are covered by offsets, thereby demonstrating the questionable reliability of the term itself.

BP reduced its Scope 1 emissions by 32.5 per cent in 2022, over a 2019 baseline. It has also reduced Scope 2 by 53.8 per cent. The reduction of 18.8 MtCo2e for Scopes 1 and 2 is equivalent to Croatia’s entire annual CO2 emissions in 2021. BP plan to offset the remaining emissions from Scopes 1 and 2 to 'balance' its greenhouse gas emissions.

However, Scope 3 includes BP's largest impact of emissions - the use of the very products it sells to the consumer. When the petroleum and diesel is then used this creates nine times more carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses than the Scope 1 and 2 emissions combined.

This new terminology goes against the letter and spirit of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which requires companies to account for and report emissions from “use of sold products” under Scope 3, Category 11.