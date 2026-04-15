UK-Israel trade deal 'must be scrapped'

Zack Polanski has demanded Keir Starmer withdraw from the UK-Israel trade agreement, in the aftermath of Israel's continued illegal airstrikes on Lebanon.

The Green Party leader insisted “robust” sanctions are needed following the attacks, in a response to questions from journalists at the launch of his party’s local election campaign in Deptford, south-east London, last Thursday.

READ: BREXIT TRADE MEETINGS REMAIN A STATE SECRET

Israel killed hundreds of civilians in Beirut the night before the event during one of the deadliest days since the US and Israel resumed attacks on Iran and Lebanon in contravention of international law.

Dangerous

The strike was carried out during the ceasefire planning with Iran, amid disagreement over whether the pause includes fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Polanski told local government councillor candidates, party members and the press that: “What is it going to take for this government to actually put robust sanctions on Israel? It is outrageous that Israel is still enjoying diplomatic and trade privileges from the international community.

“As a Green Party, we are calling on this government to make much more robust sanctions, to withdraw the UK-Israel trade agreement.”

He responded to further questions from reporters by stating that Israel is “behaving in a completely uncontrolled way” and that it acts like it has “complete immunity” from criticism.

Polanski then branded Donald Trump, the US President, an “increasingly unpredictable and dangerous man” for his comments threatening to eliminate a civilization, in what many interpreted as a threat to use nuclear weapons. He argued the UK is “not safe when our security relies on Donald Trump”.

Record-breaking

The Green Party leader called on the Labour government to instead foster closer relationships with Europe, describing Brexit as “one of the most catastrophic decisions this country has ever made”.

Turning to the local elections in May after addressing the media's questions, Polanski predicted his party is “heading for a new record-breaking result”.

He said: “In 2023 we had record-breaking results as a Green Party, we got over 241 new councillors. Now, 2023 was an election where double the number of seats were in play than there are at this election.

“Nevertheless, I am confident, but not complacent, in this election we are going to beat 241 councillors and we are heading for a new record-breaking result for the Green Party.”

This Author

Brendan Montague is an editor of The Ecologist.