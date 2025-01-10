Richest burn though 'climate budget'

The world’s richest one per cent have already burned their way through their share of the annual global carbon budget in the first 10 days of 2025, according to Oxfam. The charity used the analysis to renew its calls for a tax on private jet flights in Scotland.

Oxfam’s research found the richest one per cent of people around the world were responsible for almost 16 per cent of global carbon emissions in 2019.

It said this cohort has already used up its annual budget of CO2 which can be added to the atmosphere without pushing the world beyond 1.5C of warming.

In contrast, Oxfam says the poorest 50 per cent of the world was responsible for less than eight per cent of global CO2 emissions in 2019. The charity says nearly 13,000 private jet flights were recorded at Scottish airports in 2023.

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “Private jets are the poster child of climate injustice, heaping yet more unnecessary pollution on a planet that’s already consumed by a deadly combination of floods, fire and famine.

“The Scottish Government faces a stark choice: take bold action to make these rich polluters pay for their lavish lifestyle choices or remain complicit in their deadly destruction.

“A private jet tax would send a powerful message that Scotland won’t tolerate the reckless demolition of our collective future.

"With the Scottish Budget on the line, MSPs have a no-brainer opportunity to help get Scotland’s climate credibility back on track – tax private jets, raise vital funds for green initiatives and show the world that Scotland really means business on climate action.”

In its Budget document, the Scottish Government said it remains committed to replacing the UK-wide air passenger duty with a Scottish air departure tax, saying it would review rates for private jets.

John Swinney has previously described calls for a tax on private jets as a “welcome suggestion”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government continues to explore all options for implementing air departure tax in a way that protects airline connectivity in the Highlands and Islands.

“We will review the rates and bands of air departure tax – including the rates on private jet flights – prior to the introduction of the tax to ensure they are aligned with our net zero ambitions.”

Last year was the hottest on record and the first to breach a key global warming threshold of 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures, scientists said.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed previous projections that 2024 was the warmest on record globally and the first calendar year that the average temperature exceeded 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The scientists said human-caused climate change was the primary driver for record temperatures, while other factors such as the Pacific Ocean’s “El Nino” weather phenomenon, which raises global temperatures also had an effect.

Analysis from the Met Office, University of East Anglia and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science also found 2024 was the hottest on record, and “likely” the first year exceeding 1.5C.

Climate experts said a single year with average temperatures of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels did not mean the world had reached that level of global warming, though they issued warnings about how close it now was.

