Incinerator ban 'up in smoke'

The British Government will block new incinerators if they do not help meet environmental objectives under rules unveiled on this month.

However, Labour's new promise falls short of the former Tory government's commitment to a total ban.

Developers will have to show that their project either helps reduce the amount of non-recyclable waste going to landfill, or replaces an older, less efficient incinerator.

Technology

The move forms part of the government’s drive to increase recycling rates, which have held at about 45 per cent of household waste since 2015.

Mary Creagh, the environment minister, said: “For far too long, the nation has seen its recycling rates stagnate and relied on burning household waste, rather than supporting communities to keep resources in use for longer.

“That ends today, with clear conditions for new energy from waste plants – they must be efficient and support net zero and our economic growth mission, before they can get the backing needed to be built.”

Developers will also have to ensure their incinerators are ready for so far unproven carbon capture technology, and demonstrate how the heat they produce can be used to help cut heating bills for households.

Impact

The government expects that its “crackdown” on new incinerators will mean only a limited number are built, while still reducing the amount of waste sent to landfill and enabling the country to process the waste it produces.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the country was almost at the point where it had enough waste facilities to handle non-recyclable rubbish, and so had limited need for new incinerators.

But the proposals stop short of the plans included in the Conservatives’ 2024 manifesto, which committed to a complete ban on new incinerators due to their “impact on local communities” and declining demand as recycling increased.

This Author

Christopher McKeon is the PA political correspondent. This article has been edited by The Ecologist staff.