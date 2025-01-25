Punking Reeves' climate denial donations

Adverts criticising Rachel Reeves, the British chancellor, for accepting political donations from climate sceptic lobbyists have appeared without official sanction on several London Underground lines.

The satirical posters say, "Your Chancellor, Sponsored by Climate Deniers: Rachel Reeves took £10,000 from them (so far)." A modified party logo reads: "Labour: still backing oil."

Reeves scrapped Labour’s proposed £28 billion green investment fund last year, shortly after accepting a £10,000 donation from Lord Donoghue, a prominent climate sceptic and former chairman of the climate-denying Global Warming Policy Foundation.

Sam Simons from Climate Resistance, the group behind the stunt, said: “To avoid dangerous climate change, our government must get the country off dirty oil and gas and onto clean, home-grown wind and solar power.

"But big oil companies are hijacking our politics in a desperate bid to protect their profits and slow down action on climate change.

"It’s outrageous that our chancellor is accepting five figure sums from notorious climate deniers, while slashing funding for tackling the climate crisis."

They added: "From fires in California to floods in the UK, we’re already seeing the impact of the climate crisis. If we want a safe future, we must break the influence of oil lobbyists and climate deniers.”

The chancellor has come under further pressure in recent weeks as the economic outlook has worsened.

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.