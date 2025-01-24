MPs in climate and nature rebellion

Sir Keir Starter, the British prime minister, faces a backbench rebellion in the Commons today ahead of a crucial vote on the Climate and Nature Bill.

TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and broadcaster Dr George McGavin were among those issuing a last-minute plea to MPs outside Parliament this morning.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, confirmed he would vote for the bill come what may.

Threatened

“I’m hoping the government and the climate and nature bill sponsors can come to an agreement [that] will be good for Labour at a time when many people feel like we are backtracking on our climate and nature commitments," he told The Guardian last night.

"This will send a strong signal that we are still focused on them and that we see a sustainable economy as the only future.”

At least 42 Labour MPs say they intend to vote in favour of the private members’ bill, in defiance of government whips’ orders. Some Labour backbenchers report being threatened with removal of the party whip if they back the Bill.

Debate

Meanwhile, government loyalists have been ordered back to Westminster to make long speeches in a bid to talk out the Bill and avoid a vote.

Environmental campaigners were joined by a giant Starmer caricature and oversized bill outside Parliament this morning, in a last-minute bid to secure support from MPs. Climate activists Tori Tsui and Dominique Palmer also joined the demonstators.

The private members bill is supported by more than 190 MPs and is being spearheaded by Lib Dem MP Roz Savage. Campaigners say the numbers “sit on a knife edge” ahead of today’s debate, which begins at 09:30.

UPDATE

Dr Amy McDonnell, co-director of Zero Hour, said: “Today, a government which says it's serious about nature and climate leadership has blocked the progression of the cross-party CAN Bill, which would have set Britain on the path both nature and the climate so desperately needs.

“Campaigners are deeply grateful to Roz Savage, Carla Denyer, Clive Lewis, Roger Gale - and all those MPs - who, despite all the pressure to the contrary, pushed this legislation in Parliament today. These MPs understand the science, and realise the situation we’re in. They are climate and nature heroes.

“Meanwhile, Ed Miliband has made promises about 'further talks' and on 'listening to' the case for legislation that could achieve a truly joined-up approach on climate and nature, in line with Britain’s international commitments. The environmental movement will be watching and waiting to ensure Miliband keeps his promises - that these 'talks' lead to legislative change - and that whips does not stand in the way.

“The CAN Bill, and the principles it embodies, will come back again and again to Parliament. Scientists are crystal clear. Ministers must be ambitious, they must take rapid action, and they must lock that ambition in law. The climate and nature crises are not going away—and neither are we.”

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.