'Restore nature funding in Scotland'

Conservationists working to save vital ecosystems in the Scottish Highlands say they are facing a multitude of long-term challenges such as depopulation and guaranteed sources of funding.

A growing number of local projects – from regenerative farm clusters to saving Scotland’s rainforests – are responding to the country’s nature crisis after centuries of human-driven deforestation and habitat depletion.

But fears are growing that the country will fail to meet its 2030 conservation targets, with campaigners saying the Scottish Government has cut nature spending by tens of millions of pounds over the last decade.

Humbling

The Nature Restoration Fund (NRF) – which is used to pay for community projects – saw £5 million diverted into funding wage settlements in Scotland’s local authorities earlier this year.

Conservationists are increasingly turning to the private sector for money, exploring options such as the nascent system of biodiversity credits and philanthropic grants – but these also come with barriers.

Sally McNaught, executive director of the Highlands & Islands Environment Foundation (HIEF), which funnels grants of between £5,000 and £15,000 to as many community-led projects as possible, said: “We always have more applications than money into the kitty.”

“But we definitely need to get more donors in so we can continue to do that and support more projects,” she said.

“These people are incredible. It’s actually very humbling to see what they’re happy to do and what they’re able to do.”

Transform

Several leaders behind projects supported by HIEF said their restoration work could take years, if not decades, to yield meaningful change.

Innes MacNeil, reserve manager at Alladale, a former sporting estate turned wildlife reserve in Sutherland, said: “We’ve abused the landscape for centuries, we’re not going to fix it in 25 years.”

MFI fortune heir Paul Lister bought the 23,000-acre estate in 2003 to restore nature across its rugged expanse of glens, mountains, woodlands and rivers.

The conservation work involving tree planting, peatland restoration and culling grazing deer has seen some of the vast landscape transform over the last two decades.

In a depopulating area, Alladale runs school programmes and has created more jobs through its restoration work but it still relies heavily on Mr Lister’s investment.

Habitat

Mr MacNeil said: “We are lucky to have someone who is continuing to invest in the landscape. He is a caretaker, he is looking after it.”

But the reserve manager added that Mr Lister is here for “a very short period of time” in the grand scheme of things.

“We’re just going to do what we can and hopefully future generations will continue the work,” he said.

In the nearby village of Ardgay, a newly established tree nursery is recruiting young volunteers to inspire local children and teenagers to engage in nature.