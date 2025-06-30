'Activism is not terrorism'

Novelists, comedians, screenwriters, poets, and illustrators have released a statement calling for the British prime minister Keir Starmer and his home secretary Yvette Cooper to immediately halt moves to proscribe the non-violent, direct action group, Palestine Action.

The statement, which can be read online, has been released to align with the vote on the proposed ban in Parliament today (30 June 2025), and is signed by major authors such as Max Porter, Afua Hirsch and Kamila Shamsie.

The appeal emphasises that support of the group Palestine Action is not the aim of the coalition. Rather, the coalition contests the designation of the group’s actions at RAF Brize Norton on 20 June this year as an act of terrorism rather than as an act of civil disobedience and protest. This is unprecedented in the UK.

Expression

The Author Statement on the Right to Freedom of Speech has been signed by more than 200 people. It states: “What is at stake here is the very principle of freedom of political expression as we know it in the UK. Whether we as individuals support Palestine Action is irrelevant: we oppose their proscription on principle.



“Civil disobedience is not ‘terrorism’, as history shows us, from the Suffragettes to Martin Lurther King Jr. It is the right of all citizens in a democracy. In 2004, Keir Starmer made this very argument when he represented an activist who sabotaged a military aircraft, making the case that his actions were lawful because they aimed to prevent an ‘illegal war’.”

The coalition, which is made up of signatories across the political spectrum, urges the government to reconsider its plans. It calls on the government to halt the proposed ban and uphold the essential principles of freedom of expression and the right to protest that are cornerstones of British democracy.

Trustworthy

Novelist and screenwriter Nikesh Shukla said: “As a precedent for what constitutes free speech and appropriate civil disobedience, this is appalling. I hope all free speech advocates across the divide call this what it is: unjust and wrong.”

Comedian Josie Long said: “Comedians talk a lot about freedom of speech being under threat. But this is the real deal – it would make it illegal simply to express verbal support for Palestine Action.

"Starmer’s government is criminalising our right to express political solidarity. If they come for Palestine Action, make no mistake: they will come for you next. Every comedian, everyone with a platform needs to speak up.”

Poet Rebecca Tamás said: "If this government truly believes in free speech and freedom of expression, then it will not proscribe Palestine Action. This is the action of an authoritarian regime, not an open and trustworthy democracy.”

This Author

Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist. This article is based on a press release from Fossil Free Books.