Customers 'don't want cage eggs'

Farmfoods has dropped its commitment to stop selling eggs from chickens farmed in cages, becoming the only UK supermarket to have ditched the welfare promise.

The chain committed in 2016 to going cage-free by the end of 2025 after campaigning from The Humane League UK, which has now launched a petition in response to what it described as a "betrayal".

George Herd, the chief executive of Farmfoods, made the decision with the company saying it was “unwilling to deny customers access to the good value, nutritious food provided by eggs laid by caged hens.”

This claim was made despite the fact that Farmfoods eggs from caged hens cost the same as Aldi’s free-range eggs. Further, an overwhelming 94 per cent of the UK public oppose the use of cages for laying hens.

Claire Williams, campaigns manager at The Humane League UK, said: “Dropping Farmfoods’ cage-free commitment is a catastrophic blunder from George Herd’s leadership.

"They have signalled to shoppers that they care less about animal cruelty than any of their competitors.

"We won’t stand by as Farmfoods cages over one hundred thousand desperately suffering hens, betraying their word to customers just so they can line their pockets. With eight out of 10 hens in the UK now free from cages, there is simply no good excuse.”

Keeping hens in cages prevents them from fully performing key instinctual behaviours such as dust-bathing, perching, roosting, and wing-flapping. Enriched cages are cramped, crowded, and dimly lit. This creates intense stress for the birds and prevents them from having a life worth living.