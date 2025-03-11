Animal rights activists flock to KFC protests

KFC restaurants up and down the UK were protested last weekend over the company's use of Frankenchickens, with campaingers promising to return in the summer.

Demonstrators from animal protection charity The Humane League UK (THL UK) protested 11 KFCs in London, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol, Oxford, Penzance and Glasgow, with thousands of UK households being leafleted.

Claire Williams, campaigns manager at THL UK, said: “We held KFC accountable this weekend all across the country, from Cornwall to Scotland. This huge company promised to be a trailblazer for animal welfare when it pledged to stop using Frankenchickens in 2019. Now it needs to act.

Slaughter

KFC is sourcing millions of birds who grow so big, so quickly that their bodies can collapse in pain. Many struggle with burns, organ failure and deformities. This company claims to ‘believe in chicken’. When will this mean believing in their wellbeing?”

Protesters held placards with Frankenchickens coming out of KFC buckets and wore oversized masks of KFC executives Rob Swain, James Whitehorn and Matthew McCormick, who have the power to act on this issue

These protests were an escalation after months of dialogue and demonstrations, asking the company to publish a timeline for getting rid of Frankenchickens.

Members of the public have sent thousands of emails to KFC voicing their anger at the company’s backtracking on the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). The BCC is an animal welfare policy targeting the worst forms of suffering in chicken farming, including swapping fast-growing ‘Frankenchickens’ for healthier, slower-growing birds.

Frankenchickens are chickens raised for meat who have been selectively bred to grow extremely large, extremely quickly, reaching slaughter weight in around 35 days. They suffer from numerous health problems as a result.

Committed

At the egg and poultry conference in November 2024 KFC said that while it will give its birds more space, it will not be switching to a slower-growing breed by the 2026 deadline.