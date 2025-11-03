Public say, not okay computer

Data centres should not be built if they require the burning of more fossil fuels or will create water shortages say British voters, according to polling commissioned by Beyond Fossil Fuels and carried out by Savanta.

Read: The AI of the storm

More than 78 per cent of people in the UK said new data centres should only be built if they are powered by renewable energy sources while 70 per cent said they would be concerned about how new developments would affect their household’s water supply.

Read: Hyperscale data centres will 'turbocharge emissions'

Ros Naylor is a spokesperson for the Potters’ Bar Special Interest Group Residents Association that is opposing the large-scale development of the DC1UK data centre on green belt land in Potters Bar. They said: “Local people don’t want massive data centres suddenly dropped on their doorsteps.

Healthcare

"Communities are being kept in the dark about how much water and green energy is going to be sacrificed but are now waking up to the significant costs of AI to our irreplaceable countryside, our health and the health of our planet.

"Who stands to benefit from the government's rush to impose AI and data centres everywhere? We don’t think it’s our community. Do we really need it? No, we are being told we do."

There is a strong desire among the British electorate for transparency and regulation of the energy and environmental impacts of data centres. A total of 88 per cent feel data centre operators should be required to disclose their environmental impact reports.

A decisive 82 per cent of adults in Britain think that the UK Government should put in place specific criteria to determine how energy is prioritised and distributed between industries, sectors, and services, including when there are risks of shortages.

When there are shortages, UK people think that public healthcare services, agriculture and food, housing and residential services and national defence should all be prioritised over data centres for energy supply.

Renewables

Oliver Hayes, head of policy and campaigns at Global Action Plan UK, said: “It’s no coincidence that Big Tech’s imposition of data centres has been most aggressive where public awareness is lowest.

"But when confronted with the stark reality, UK citizens clearly grasp what their government won’t: data centres deliver private gain for public pain.

The UK is a nation of climate advocates who know greenwash when they see it. Ministers who think they can quietly heed Big Tech’s demands for priority access to energy and water in service of chatbots and AI slop are in for a shock."