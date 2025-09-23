A storm is coming

Earth’s water cycle is becoming harder to predict as the climate changes, UN scientists have warned.

Last year was the sixth in a row to show an erratic cycle and the third where all glacier regions reported ice loss, according to the World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) state of global water resources report for 2024, released on Thursday.

The international group of scientists assessed freshwater availability and water storage across the world, including lakes, river flow, groundwater, soil moisture, snow cover and ice melt.

Rainfall

While 2024 was generally a dry and hot year, featuring record-breaking temperatures driven by the warming El Nino weather phenomenon, it also saw significant flooding events, the scientists said.

They found that around 60 per cent of rivers globally showed either too much or too little water compared to the average flow per year.

While the world has natural cycles of climate variability from year to year, long-term trends outlined in the report indicate the water cycle, at a global scale, is accelerating.

Stefan Uhlenbrook, WMO director of hydrology in the water and cryosphere division, said scientists feel it is “increasingly difficult to predict”.

“It’s more erratic – so either too much or too low on average flow per year,” he said.

As global warming drives higher global temperatures, the atmosphere can hold more water, leading either to longer dry periods or more intense rainfall.

Flows

Mr Uhlenbrook said: “The climate changing is everything changing, and that has an impact on the water cycle dynamics.”

In 2024, only a third of river basins globally were found to have normal discharge levels, with most seeing too much or too little water flowing out to sea.

Mapping shows parts of Europe, central Africa, India and China saw wetter-than-average weather and some significant flooding events, while southern Africa and South America were among the regions that experienced dry conditions, including persistent drought.

In areas of Europe, snow had melted away to abnormally low levels by March, while areas of central Asia saw higher levels of snow that month, which then caused spring flooding, the scientists said.

They also found that the warmer atmosphere translated to higher-than-average surface temperatures in freshwater lakes.

In the UK, 2024 brought particularly wet conditions to the south and, with this, some record high river flows, yet large parts of northern England and Scotland saw below-normal to exceptionally low flows.

Communities

In contrast, 2025 saw one of the driest springs on record as well as the UK’s hottest summer on record, with many areas still remaining under drought status into autumn.

Lucy Barker, a senior hydrological analyst at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, said: “This has meant we’ve seen exceptional and significant impacts on agricultural water resources and the environment.”