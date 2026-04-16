Power to the people

We stood in Parliament Square spelling out the need to ‘up the energy’ on government commitments to expanding community-owned energy earlier this month.

The illuminated words accompanied the delivery of an open letter, signed by 250 people and organisations led by Community Energy England, supporting the British Government’s ambition to scale-up the sector, and underlining the need to do so without delay.

Shining out from the glowering dusk, our message was clear: we have the technology we need to transform our energy system, now we need to bring people along with it. Community energy can help do that.

Promises

Community energy is a not-for-profit sector where the needs and hopes of people living nearby are built into the design, management and delivery of renewable energy generation.

The range of these projects reflects the diversity of these communities - whether it’s solar panels on a school delivering warm spaces, revenue from a wind turbine supporting a local community plan or a potential solar farm supporting an air ambulance helibase.

There are more than 600 organisations across Britain generating power, cutting bills, creating jobs and reinvesting locally.

The government has set a positive direction of travel towards its Mission 2030, to decarbonise the electricity grid in four years time.

Its Local Power Plan (LPP), published in February this year, promises £1 billion of funding for local and community energy.

Insulation

By 2030, the aim of the LPP is that “every community in the UK will have the opportunity to own a local energy project.”

This is “the largest public investment in community energy in this country’s history”, and will be delivered through a combination of grants, loans and advice through the publicly-owned clean energy company Great British Energy.

The plan promises to directly support more than 1,000 local and community energy projects in the timeframe.

Importantly, GB Energy also commits to moving forward policy and regulatory changes to support local energy over the long term, such as price mechanisms that recognise the benefits of generating energy close to where it’s used.

Parallel to energy generation is efficiency. Under the Warm Homes Plan, the country will invest £15 billion in upgrading homes by installing solar, batteries, heat pumps and insulation.

Community-owned

It includes setting up a Warm Homes Agency to improve consumer protections and provide advice for households, which will be delivered in partnership with local authorities, although organisations like the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) have called for more clarity and detail on how this will be achieved.