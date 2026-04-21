KFC has chickened out on welfare promises

KFC proudly announced earlier this year that it will source 35 per cent of its chicken from British farmers by the end of 2026.

The timing is awkward. On Friday 20 February, KFC was among 18 major UK hospitality brands to withdraw from the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC), a voluntary pledge to raise welfare standards for over one billion broiler chickens served in British restaurants and sold by British retailers each year.

KFC’s commitment not only represents a low level of ambition for sourcing British chicken but is also accompanied by a retreat from higher animal welfare standards.

READ: FOOD BRANDS BREAK FRANKENCHICKENS PROMISE

Intensive

In 2019, KFC signed up to the Better Chicken Commitment, a six-point policy aimed at improving chicken welfare by addressing harmful practices such as breeding for excessively fast-growth and high yield, as well as issues related to housing, stocking density, and slaughter.

By pledging to source slower-growing birds produced to higher welfare standards, in line with public expectations, it positioned itself as a fast-food chain finally doing some good. Now KFC has walked away.

The day before 18 major hospitality brands withdrew from the BCC, the eight businesses that own them, including Yum! Brands, parent company of KFC, formed the Sustainable Chicken Forum, claiming to take a more "holistic view" of chicken production.

It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that KFC is hiding behind the forum to justify continuing to keep chickens growing as fast as possible in the most intensive systems, while claiming this is the ‘greener’ option.

Farm-assured

Supermarkets have also been reluctant to sign up to the BCC, citing increased costs.

Waitrose has fulfilled the Better Chicken Commitment in full, the only UK supermarket to have done so and M&S is on track to do so this year., The other retailers are lagging behind, and out of step with public opinion.

It's shameful that companies can boast about British sourcing while quietly dropping the animal welfare standards that would make that sourcing beneficial.

Polling has constantly shown that the public strongly cares about transparency and animal welfare standards - from protests against US chlorinated chicken entering our supermarkets, to research by DEFRA revealing that 85 per cent of UK adults agree we have a moral duty to safeguard animal welfare.

The Soil Association's Out to Lunch campaign included an independent assessment of children’s food and sourcing standards across major UK high street restaurant chains in 2024.

It found that just 11 of the 20 high street restaurant chains surveyed were sourcing 100 per cent farm-assured meat. Chicken came from as far afield as Thailand and Brazil, with significant gaps in traceability.