Food brands break Frankenchickens promise

Eight businesses owning 18 hospitality brands have broken 'en mass' their promise to implement major improvements to chicken welfare, in a "victory for factory farming".

The brands include popular outlets like Nando's, KFC, Wagamama and Burger King, all of which are withdrawing from the Better Chicken Commitment, a policy designed by scientists to relieve the worst forms of suffering experienced by chickens raised for meat.

A crucial component of the policy is changing the breed of chicken from overbred, rapid-growing birds dubbed ‘Frankenchickens’ by campaigners, to more robust slower-growing birds, shown to dramatically improve the animals’ wellbeing.

Pain

These companies are instead setting up a new initiative called the Sustainable Chicken Forum (SCF), which does not require a change of breed and will rather focus on “balancing welfare improvements with environmental impact and consistent supply”.

Claire Williams, campaigns manager at The Humane League UK, said: “Let’s be crystal clear about why the Sustainable Chicken Forum has been set up.

"Major food companies, with a combined worth of many billions of pounds, have decided that their profit margins cannot be threatened.

"The Better Chicken Commitment was designed by scientists to help animals - the Sustainable Chicken Forum is a welfare-washing, PR-stunt designed to deflect criticism, and let these companies claim they are doing enough."

She added: "The result will be the continued use and abuse of hundreds of millions of birds who grow so big, so fast that often their legs are wracked with lameness, their organs collapse in pain and their bodies are burned black with excrement.

Welfare

"These companies are suckling animal cruelty in this country. They ought to be ashamed.”

The Better Chicken Commitment was launched by ten animal welfare organisations in 2017 with KFC signing up in 2019, Nando’s in 2020 and Burger King in 2021. The companies committed to a 2026 deadline. The companies did nothing to change the breed of their birds in intervening years, according to The Humane League UK.