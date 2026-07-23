Take a walk on the wild side

Truly wild areas should be “within striking distance of everyone” so people can see how nature-rich their landscapes could be, conservationists have said.

Each generation accepts a world with progressively less wildlife as normal and only understands the losses since they were young, in a phenomenon known as shifting baselines ss nature has declined in Britain.

But some flagship “rewilding” sites are reversing the trend, amazing experts and the public with how much nature they can hold and prompting calls for more places where people can find inspiration – and a boost to health and wellbeing – from being close to the wild.

Richness

At Strawberry Hill, Bedfordshire, farmland was left to go wild nearly 40 years ago, and rescued as a nature reserve in 2024 thanks to a public appeal by the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants (BCN).

In the scrub, low trees and grassy landscape at the centre of the 350-acre reserve in early summer, the air is filled with the calls of nightingales, cuckoos, willow warblers and grasshopper warblers.

A single swish of a bug net against a hawthorn bush reveals what is sustaining so many birds – a huge number of different caterpillars, as well as bugs and spiders.

The site also has species such as red-listed turtledoves, black hairstreak butterflies and common lizards.

Brian Eversham, the chief executive at BCN Wildlife Trust, puts the richness of the site down to its size and diversity, and the amount of “middle” it has, where the drift of pesticides from surrounding conventional farmland cannot reach.

Surprise

And he said: “I’ve lived through 50-odd years of good natural history, as someone who has seen the shifting baseline in my own life, and Strawberry Hill is taking me back to my teenage years and beyond, both in terms of insect abundance and birdsong.

“On a good day at Strawberry Hill – you wouldn’t want to talk over it – but you actually have to raise your voice to talk over the volume of birds, and that’s not a problem that many people suffer from any more.”

The level of insect life has led one entomologist to describe Strawberry Hill as the best rewilding site he has seen, Mr Eversham said, and the reserve has the “element of surprise” for visitors that they would not get in their local park or green space.

“Every time you turn a corner, there could be something new and different,” he said. “It renews this sense the countryside can be surprising.”

Isabella Tree owns the Knepp estate in West Sussex with her husband Charlie Burrell. That sense of surprise, and a “feeling everything is alive”, is something people experience at the flagship rewilding site, she said.

Joyful

The couple halted conventional farming at Knepp in 2000 and began restoring natural processes on the estate, with animals including longhorn cattle, red and fallow deer, Exmoor ponies, pigs, beavers and storks.